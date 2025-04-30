Successful relaunch of the DSMZ online shop: Microorganisms and cell cultures for the world

DSMZ web shop

Leibniz Institute DSMZ relaunches web shop and includes analyses and services in its digital portfolio

BRAUNSCHWEIG, GERMANY, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A few days ago, the online shop of the Leibniz Institute DSMZ-German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures GmbH was successfully relaunched. The Leibniz Institute DSMZ is the world's most diverse collection of microorganisms and cell cultures. The relaunch provides an optimised navigation including a modern and intuitive design, making the web shop even more efficient. The aim of the relaunch was to optimise the usability of the online shop for customers from all over the world as well as to expand the range of products and the web shop’s functions. Notably, the section for Analyses and Services can now be accessed through the online shop. Here, the comprehensive portfolio of scientific analyses and services offered by the DSMZ is presented. All products are clearly arranged in categories and subcategories. The detailed product descriptions and notes provide researchers with comprehensive information. There are also updated guidelines and FAQs creating a more user-friendly ordering process.

Researchers from all over the world order microorganisms and cell cultures from the DSMZ

Researchers from 87 countries order bioresources from the DSMZ in Braunschweig, Germany. More than 4,200 customers purchased around 42,000 bioresources in 2023. Every third order is currently placed via the DSMZ online shop. As almost 72 percent of customers are international, the new web shop is in English, just like the DSMZ website itself. At the DSMZ, the Press and Communications department took over the role of the editor and coordinated the relaunch of the DSMZ web shop in collaboration with the internal Business Applications team of the Bioinformatics, IT and Databases department. The Braunschweig-based digital agency fishfarm netsolutions GmbH, which was already responsible for the launch of the DSMZ website, created the graphic design and collaborated closely with GEDAK GmbH in Kempen, Germany. GEDAK was responsible for the implementation of the new layout and the technical realisation of the relaunch. The established software company GEDAK specialises in the development of web applications and e-commerce solutions along with individual solutions and the integration of AI. The web shop of the Leibniz Institute DSMZ is accessible here: https://webshop.dsmz.de/.



About the Leibniz Institute DSMZ

The Leibniz Institute DSMZ-German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures is the world's most diverse collection of biological resources (bacteria, archaea, protists, yeasts, fungi, bacteriophages, plant viruses, genomic bacterial DNA as well as human and animal cell lines). Microorganisms and cell cultures are collected, investigated and archived at the DSMZ. As an institution of the Leibniz Association, the DSMZ with its extensive scientific services and biological resources has been a global partner for research, science and industry since 1969. The DSMZ was the first registered collection in Europe (Regulation (EU) No. 511/2014) and is certified according to the quality standard ISO 9001:2015. As a patent depository, it offers the only possibility in Germany to deposit biological material in accordance with the requirements of the Budapest Treaty. In addition to scientific services, research is the second pillar of the DSMZ. The institute, located on the Science Campus Braunschweig-Süd, accommodates more than 90,000 bioresources and has almost 230 employees. www.dsmz.de

The Leibniz Association

The Leibniz Association connects 96 independent research institutions that range in focus from natural, engineering and environmental sciences to economics, spatial and social sciences and the humanities. Leibniz Institutes address issues of social, economic and ecological relevance. They conduct basic and applied research, including in the interdisciplinary Leibniz Research Alliances, maintain scientific infrastructure, and provide research-based services. The Leibniz Association identifies focus areas for knowledge transfer, particularly with the Leibniz research museums. It advises and informs policymakers, science, industry and the general public. Leibniz institutions collaborate intensively with universities – including in the form of Leibniz ScienceCampi – as well as with industry and other partners at home and abroad. They are subject to a transparent, independent evaluation procedure. Because of their importance for the country as a whole, the Leibniz Association Institutes are funded jointly by Germany’s central and regional governments. The Leibniz Institutes employ around 21,400 people, including 12,170 researchers. The financial volume amounts to 2,3 billion euros. www.leibniz-gemeinschaft.de



