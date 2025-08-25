Pure Wellness Chiropractic Brings Whole-Body Healing to Middletown, Delaware — One Adjustment at a Time

Middletown DE Chiropractor Middletown DE Chiropractic Adjustment Middletown DE Chiropractor Adjustment

Delivering Personalized Pain Relief and Holistic Healing to Middletown Residents

MIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As more Americans seek drug-free, personalized solutions to chronic pain and health challenges, Pure Wellness Chiropractic is stepping up in Middletown, Delaware with a mission: to transform how residents experience wellness—starting at the spine.Located at 708 Ash Blvd, Pure Wellness is not just another chiropractic office. It’s part of a statewide movement that blends chiropractic excellence, advanced therapies, and compassionate care into one integrative hub for health. Whether you're an athlete, a busy parent, or recovering from an injury, Pure Wellness helps patients move beyond pain and toward lifelong vitality.A New Standard for Chiropractic in Middletown, DelawareFrom back and neck pain to sciatica, headaches, or work-related injuries, Pure Wellness – Middletown offers care that’s as thorough as it is personalized. Chiropractors Dr. Todd Richardson and Dr. Ken Decker bring decades of experience and a patient-first approach rooted in evidence-based care."Our goal is to give people lasting relief—not just temporary fixes," said Dr. Richardson. "We want our Middletown community to know there's a better way to heal, one adjustment at a time."Services Designed for ResultsPatients at the Middletown clinic benefit from a full spectrum of care, including: Chiropractic Adjustments (Diversified, Cox Flexion Distraction, Thompson, Activator)• Massage Therapy (CMT & LMT options available)• Acupuncture and holistic wellness consultations• Spinal Decompression and range-of-motion testing• Supplement Guidance and wellness educationWhether you're recovering from a car accident or seeking preventative care, Pure Wellness designs custom care plans based on real goals—not generic routines.Affordable, Accessible, and Insurance-Friendly• $75 Initial Exams (excluding adjustment)• 1-Hour Massages from $70–$85• Most Major Insurance Accepted• ChiroHealthUSA membership savings for uninsured patients• Committed to the CommunityWith convenient hours Monday through Friday, the Middletown office ensures care fits your schedule, not the other way around. The practice also continues to earn top reviews across Delaware for its commitment to patient satisfaction, clinical outcomes, and community involvement.Ready to Experience Chiropractic Care in Middletown, DE?Call (302) 449‑0149 or visit www.purewellchiro.com/locations/middletown to schedule your first appointment.Pure Wellness – Middletown708 Ash BlvdMiddletown, DE 19709Phone: (302) 449‑0149

Welcome To Pure Wellness

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.