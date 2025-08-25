Westbrook’s Intercultural Community Center Sparks Confidence and Joy with ‘Wonders of Water’ Summer Program

This summer, the Intercultural Community Center (ICC) of Westbrook—proud recipient of a 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) grant—hosted an extraordinarily impactful seven‑week “Wonders of Water” program, welcoming 60 middle schoolers from the Westbrook School Department to a free and transformative aquatic adventure.

Thanks to crucial support from the 21st CCLC grant and generous partners, including the Casco Bay Estuary Partnership, Goldfish Swim School, cPort Credit Union, and Maine Community Swimming, each of these students received brand-new bathing suits, swim caps, goggles, and water bottles, empowering them to jump into learning with confidence and flair.

This program wasn’t just about fun; its core mission was instilling lifesaving water safety and swimming skills. Under the “Wonders of Water” theme, participants learned how to swim, to stay safe in and around the water, and to value aquatic environments. Every single student mastered swimming by the end of the program.

Over the course of 35 days of programming, students and staff embarked on 23 field trips, exploring 11 different bodies of water across the scenic Casco Bay watershed. From beaches and estuaries to ponds and coastal inlets, students gained both confidence in the water and a deepened appreciation for their local marine ecosystems.

ICC’s powerful summer achievement is based on the 21st CCLC grant, which ensures that academic enrichment, language support, and aquatic education remain free to learners regardless of their background.

Thanks to this funding, ICC has grown stronger through expanded staffing and enhanced coordination with the local school department. Meaningful outreach efforts have also made ICC a vital, dependable presence in the community.

This season’s aquatic triumph underscores ICC’s evolving impact: Beyond academic support, ICC is now fostering lasting lifesaving skills, environmental awareness, and inclusive summer fun. As ICC continues to weave together enrichment, safety, and community partnerships, it is clear that the ripple effects of this summer will persist far beyond the final swim cap being dried.

To the ICC team, students, families, and all community allies: Your dedication is making waves in the best possible way.

This story was written in collaboration with the Westbrook School Department’s Intercultural Community Center (ICC). To submit a good news story to the Maine DOE, please fill out the good news submission form.