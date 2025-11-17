Secretary of State Wes Allen Backs Bill to Protect Voter Data and Lower the Cost of Alabama’s Voter List

Wes Allen, Alabama’s Secretary of State, is backing Representative Jamie Kiel’s bill to keep the personal information of registered voters confidential. The bill also caps the cost of Alabama’s voter list at $1,000.00 and prohibits its use for commercial purposes.

“HB 67 prohibits the release of voters’ driver license numbers, voter identification numbers, email addresses, month and day of birth, and phone numbers,” Allen explained. “Protecting the personal data of Alabama voters has been a top priority since day one of my Administration. HB 67 furthers this objective in a significant way.”

Alabama’s current fee schedule of a penny per voter record, with a $1.00 minimum fee, is based on Alabama law that authorizes a uniform charge for production of voter lists and decades of precedent.

“HB 67 is rooted in government accountability and transparency. Its passage will establish a clear standard by statutorily aligning the maximum cost for purchasing Alabama’s voter list with our neighboring Southeastern states,” Allen said.

Secretary Allen thanks Representative Kiel for his work on this legislation, which is good for Alabama, and his dedication to protecting the privacy interests of Alabama voters.

“I am proud to sponsor HB 67 because Alabama voters deserve to have their personal data protected. HB 67 safeguards Alabama voters by keeping their personal information confidential and prohibiting the commercial use of voter registration records,” Representative Kiel said.

Wes Allen is Alabama’s 54th Secretary of State. The Secretary of State is Alabama’s Chief Elections Official. Additionally, Alabama law gives the Secretary of State more than 1,000 different duties. To learn more about the Secretary of State and his responsibilities and duties visit www.sos.alabama.gov.

