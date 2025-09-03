Retail Voices by NRF Opens Nominations for 2026 Cohort

Nominate by October 6, 2025

Public nominations accepted through October 6; honorees to be celebrated at NRF 2026: Retail’s Big Show

By opening nominations to the wider community and applying a committee-led review, we’ll spotlight a cohort that fully reflects retail’s diversity, innovation and talent.” — NRF Senior Vice President of Event Strategy Susan Newman

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nominations are now open for the 2026 class of Retail Voices by NRF, a premier community of standout thought leaders shaping the future of retail, made possible through a partnership between NRF and RETHINK Retail. Today through October 6, the public may nominate themselves or peers for consideration.

“Retail Voices is about elevating the people moving our industry forward,” National Retail Federation senior vice president of event strategy Susan Newman said. “By opening nominations to the wider community and applying a committee-led review, we’ll spotlight a cohort that fully reflects retail’s diversity, innovation and talent.”

Launched in 2024, Retail Voices by NRF showcases senior leaders and rising luminaries whose work meaningfully advances the industry. For 2026, NRF and RETHINK Retail are expanding the selection process and are accepting public nominations in addition to a formal selection committee to ensure a broad, inclusive talent pool.

“As AI reshapes how we build, market and serve customers, retail leaders need trusted spaces to compare notes and co-create what comes next. Retail Voices by NRF serves as one of those key spaces for sharing openly to lift the industry together,” RETHINK Retail co-founder and editor-in-chief Julia Hare said.

Nominees should demonstrate: (1) industry leadership within retail or CPG (brand or retailer), (2) public thought leadership via social media, events and/or publications, (3) an active, constructive voice (including a minimum of 1,500 LinkedIn followers), and (4) a commitment to innovation, inclusivity and community-building. Nominations should highlight well-rounded contributors, including leaders from underrepresented groups and geographies.

Nominations (self- or peer-submitted) will be reviewed by NRF’s selection committee in October, with honorees announced in November 2025. Multiple independent nominations may demonstrate the breadth of a nominee’s impact. 2025 Retail Voices honorees may reapply, but their 2026 selection is not guaranteed.

Retail Voices honorees will be recognized on the NRF 2026: Retail’s Big Show event website, onsite at the Javits Convention Center in New York City and in a press release announcing the honorees.

Submit a nomination by October 6: https://nrfbigshow.nrf.com/retail-voices

Nominations will be accepted until October 6, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

2025 Retail Voices honorees may re-apply here for 2026.

About NRF

The National Retail Federation passionately advocates for the people, brands, policies and ideas that help retail succeed. From its headquarters in Washington, D.C., NRF empowers the industry that powers the economy. Retail is the nation’s largest private-sector employer, contributing $5.3 trillion to annual GDP and supporting more than one in four U.S. jobs — 55 million working Americans. For over a century, NRF has been a voice for every retailer and every retail job, educating, inspiring and communicating the powerful impact retail has on local communities and global economies. Learn more at nrf.com.

About RETHINK Retail

RETHINK Retail is your go-to destination for executive-led insights into the trends and innovations that are transforming the global retail landscape. Through our award-winning podcasts, fresh, original and thought-provoking content series, and partnerships with the world's leading retail events, we reach a growing audience of the top retail decision-makers and industry thought leaders. Learn more at www.rethink.industries.



