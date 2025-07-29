RETHINK Retail and The CPG Guys Announce Exclusive Invite-Only Kickoff Party at Groceryshop 2025

Join RETHINK Retail & The CPG Guys on Sunday, September 28, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Eyecandy Bar & Lounge inside Mandalay Bay.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two of retail’s fastest-rising media voices are teaming up to host the most talked-about invite-only event of Groceryshop: a high-energy kickoff party on Sunday, September 28, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Eyecandy Bar & Lounge inside Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas — setting the stage for the industry’s biggest week in grocery innovation.

Together, RETHINK Retail and The CPG Guys will welcome a curated mix of executive leaders from across the retail and consumer goods ecosystem to jumpstart Groceryshop with premium networking, buzzworthy energy and real conversations.

“This is more than just a party — it’s a celebration of the vibrant, forward-thinking communities that power retail and CPG,” said Julia Hare, co-founder and editor-in-chief of RETHINK Retail. “We’re thrilled to partner with The CPG Guys to bring our audiences together for an evening designed to spark ideas, partnerships and zest going into Groceryshop.”

The CPG Guys — the industry’s go-to podcast for omnichannel retail insights — bring decades of leadership from companies like Johnson & Johnson, PepsiCo and CVS Health. The Co-founders Sri Rajagopalan and Peter V.S. Bond have built a global community of listeners who tune in weekly to explore how brands and retailers engage consumers in an increasingly online world.

“Partnering with RETHINK Retail was a no-brainer,” said Sri Rajagopalan. “Our communities share a passion for digital innovation, storytelling and elevating the retail and CPG industries. This event is about bringing those voices together in one room and kicking off Groceryshop with purpose and style.”

Diebold Nixdorf, a global leader in changing the way people shop, is proud to support the Groceryshop Kickoff Party as a platinum sponsor. Their involvement underscores the importance of fostering innovation and collaboration across the retail ecosystem.

"Events like this are essential for shaping the future of retail," said Nino Hoerttrich, head of global marketing retail at Diebold Nixdorf. "Being part of the Kickoff Party at Groceryshop allows us to connect with forward-thinking leaders and explore new ways to drive meaningful transformation in the industry."

Invite-Only: Retailers & Brand Executives Welcome

About RETHINK Retail

RETHINK Retail is a premier global media platform spotlighting retail’s most innovative thinkers and doers. Through executive interviews, strategic reports and global events, RETHINK Retail connects decision-makers from its vibrant communities of Top Retail Experts (TRE), AI in Retail Leaders (AIR) and Global Retail Leaders (GRL) to the ideas shaping the future of commerce.

About The CPG Guys

The CPG Guys is a podcast community led by Sri Rajagopalan and Peter V.S. Bond that explores how consumer brands and retailers engage shoppers in an omnichannel world. With guests from across the retail and CPG space, the show delivers sharp insights and real conversations with industry leaders.

