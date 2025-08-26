Celebrating 25 Years: Liveops Marks a Milestone of Innovation, Impact, and Industry Leadership

A 25-year journey of outsmarting traditional contact center models with flexible, tech-forward, and high-quality service delivery.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year, Liveops, the leader in flexible customer service outsourcing solutions, proudly celebrates 25 years of transforming customer service delivery. Since launching in 2000, Liveops has helped redefine the outsourcing landscape—bringing agility, empathy, and innovation to an industry often dominated by rigid, brick-and-mortar solutions.

From our earliest days enabling work-from-home customer support to today’s global, tech-enabled solutions, Liveops has remained committed to its mission of improving people’s lives—both for the agents within our network and the customers they serve. Along the way, we’ve continued to evolve: expanding across industries, building strong partnerships with leading brands, and staying ahead of the curve with scalable service models.

“For 25 years, Liveops has helped shape what customer service can be—flexible, high-quality, and built for change,” said Jim Watson, CEO at Liveops. “This milestone is not only about our history but about our future. We remain committed to creating exceptional experiences for the agents who choose to work with us and the global brands who rely on us. That foundation of trust and excellence will guide us as we boldly move into the next era of customer experience.”

Momentum That Matters

Over the past year, Liveops has experienced significant momentum with new enterprise clients across key industries, including healthcare, insurance, retail, and financial services. As these industries face growing demand for fast, empathetic support, Liveops has been trusted to deliver tailored solutions at scale—whether for seasonal surges, product launches, or urgent incident response.

To support evolving client needs and cost-efficiency goals, Liveops has expanded global operations with nearshore and offshore capabilities. Enterprise clients are entrusting Liveops with large-scale, global programs—expanding service hubs in the Philippines and beyond while maintaining service excellence and reducing costs. One major retail brand has fully transitioned its support operations offshore, highlighting Liveops’ ability to deliver value without compromise.

In addition to client growth, Liveops has deepened its leadership bench—welcoming Jim Watson, Chief Executive Officer; Molly Moore, Chief Operating Officer; and Liliana López-Sandoval, Head of Technology and Innovation. Together, they are driving a renewed focus on innovation, operational excellence, and future-ready service delivery. This strengthened leadership team also includes seasoned experts across partnerships, professional services, and sales—collectively advancing Liveops’ mission to deliver high-touch, high-impact customer support at scale.

Industry Awards and Recognition

Our commitment to service excellence, flexibility, and innovation has not gone unnoticed. In the last 12 months, Liveops has received industry recognition for delivering measurable outcomes and transformative customer experiences.

Recent Awards & Recognition:

Three Gold Stevie® Awards – Best Customer Satisfaction Strategy, Customer Service Training or Coaching Program of the Year, and Innovation in Customer Service

Named Innovator of the Year by the Arizona Technology Council

Best Outsourcing Provider Award – Business Intelligence Group’s 2025 Excellence in Customer Service Awards

Finalist – Gender Equity Award – Contact Center Women of the Year Awards (CCWomen)

These achievements reflect Liveops’ continued excellence in customer experience, innovation, and workplace culture—alongside several other honors recognizing service quality and organizational impact.

Looking Ahead: Innovation, Intelligence, and Human-Centered Service

As customers' needs grow more complex, Liveops is investing in advanced tools and strategies that deliver real-time, right-fit solutions. With new innovations like LiveopsGPT and a continued focus on performance data, AI-enhanced learning, and omnichannel delivery, the company is accelerating its transition into a tech-forward, insight-driven partner for customer experience leaders.

Looking ahead, Liveops plans to incorporate AI agents into its service ecosystem—complementing human support with intelligent automation that enhances speed, accuracy, and availability. These AI agents will be thoughtfully implemented to assist with high-volume or repetitive tasks, while real agents continue to lead the way in delivering empathy and complex problem-solving.

Backed by a global network of highly skilled agents, precision scheduling models, and a trusted compliance framework, Liveops continues to deliver measurable business impact—without sacrificing the human connection that sets great customer experiences apart.

As Liveops enters its next chapter, the company is guided by three core pillars: deep expertise that ensures quality, a globally flexible model that scales with client needs, and technology-driven innovation that sets new standards in customer experience.

“The next 25 years will be defined by those who can unite human expertise with innovation and intelligent technology,” said Molly Moore, Chief Operating Officer of Liveops. “Liveops is uniquely positioned to do just that—empowering agents, elevating brands, and setting a new standard for customer experience.”

About Liveops

Liveops is redefining what outsourced customer service means in a modern, always-on world, built on the belief that genuine connection drives brand loyalty. For over 25 years, we’ve paired cutting-edge technology with trusted, remote, and empathetic human expertise to deliver agile, high-touch customer support solutions that scale with precision and care. As pioneers in the flexible workforce model, we bring global reach with unmatched adaptability—helping brands meet customer needs, anywhere, anytime. From complex interactions to seasonal surges, we proudly serve Fortune 500 and enterprise clients—delivering personalized experiences that earn trust and drive lasting impact. It’s not outsourcing, it’s outsmarting.

Learn more at www.liveops.com.

