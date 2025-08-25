EUCAST Global Urges Investment in Rural Connectivity Unlocking Precision Agriculture’s Potential

Connected. Anytime, Anywhere. Leading 5G Private Network Solution Provider Jaehyeong Kim, founder of EUCAST Global Gary Sumihiro At booth 4522, EUCAST is showcasing its revolutionary Network in a Box (NIB) technology EUCAST 5G Network in a Box - Backpack

Smart, Secure Wireless Solutions Like EUCAST’s “Network-in-a-Box” To Power the Next Generation of Farming and Strengthen America’s Food Security

Innovation can’t take root where connectivity is missing. EUCAST was built to solve that problem. We are ready to deliver secure wireless solutions that empower farmers and strengthen communities.” — Jaeyeong Kim

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EUCAST Global Inc. , a leading provider of 4G and 5G private cellular network solutions, today highlighted the critical role that secure, reliable connectivity plays in the future of American farming. As precision agriculture rapidly becomes a cornerstone of food production, EUCAST is calling for sustained public-private investment to ensure rural communities have access to the communications infrastructure they need to compete and thrive.“Precision agriculture is about much more than just efficiency, it strengthens our national security, the economy, and fights poverty and food insecurity,” said Gary Sumihiro, Executive Vice President and Board Member of EUCAST Global. “Farmers cannot fully leverage drones, sensors, and AI-driven analytics without dependable connectivity. EUCAST’s portable 4G LTE and 5G CBRS solutions deliver the connectivity needed to modernize agriculture, reduce waste, and ensure America can feed its people sustainably.”EUCAST’s “Network-in-a-Box” technology is engineered to deliver broadband to areas where traditional carriers cannot justify building infrastructure. For farmers, this means the ability to connect sensors monitoring soil moisture, drones tracking crop health, and AI models predicting yields in real time. These applications depend on high-speed, low-latency connectivity, currently an unmet need across much of rural America.“Rural America makes up 97% of the country’s landmass and is home to more than 80 million people. Without reliable networks, farmers lose the ability to maximize yields, conserve water, and protect the environment. Investing in rural connectivity is an investment in food security, economic growth, and national competitiveness,” Sumihiro continued.Precision agriculture integrates 5G, O-RAN, IoT, and AI to enhance productivity. It allows farmers to apply fertilizer and water with pinpoint accuracy, track livestock health in real time, and reduce costs while boosting yields. But without internet access, these transformative technologies remain out of reach for millions of farmers.EUCAST argues that now is the moment for the U.S. to lead. America risks falling behind due to underinvestment and regulatory delays. Federal initiatives such as the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) grants provide momentum, but EUCAST urges lawmakers to expand these efforts to ensure farmers and rural businesses can access trusted, American-led alternatives.“Innovation can’t take root where connectivity is missing,” explained Jaeyeong Kim, Founder and CEO of EUCAST Global. “Our technology was built to solve that problem. EUCAST is ready to partner with federal and state governments, universities, and industry leaders to deliver secure wireless solutions that empower farmers and strengthen communities. Together, we can ensure rural America is not left behind but instead becomes the proving ground for the next generation of smart, sustainable agriculture.”###About EUCAST GlobalEUCAST Global provides end-to-end advanced wireless access solutions including base stations, application servers and gateways, core network, network management systems, and user devices. EUCAST has been a leading force in the advanced wireless access technology marketplace for more than a decade.Please visit www.eucastglobal.com For more information or to schedule an interview with a EUCAST spokesperson, contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com

