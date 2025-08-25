DB Investing Wins Best IB/Affiliate Programme at Money Expo India 2025

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DB Investing is pleased to announce its recognition as the Best IB/Affiliate Programme at Money Expo India 2025, one of the region’s most influential gatherings for the financial services industry.The event, held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, brought together brokers, fintech innovators, investors, and industry leaders to discuss the latest market trends and technological developments shaping the future of trading and investing. Over two days, the expo served as a hub for knowledge-sharing, partnership building, and collaboration, with DB Investing’s presence at Booth 13 becoming a focal point for engaging conversations around growth and innovation.This award holds special significance for DB Investing, as it recognizes not just a product or platform, but the strength of a program designed to empower affiliates and introducing brokers worldwide. The IB/Affiliate Programme is built on three key pillars:Competitive and transparent reward structures, ensuring partners benefit from fair and sustainable growth.Dedicated relationship and support teams, helping affiliates and IBs navigate markets with confidence.A growing ecosystem of tools and resources, including the DB Social trading app and other solutions that make trading more accessible and transparent.DB Investing has consistently focused on expanding its services to meet the needs of traders and partners worldwide. Beyond this award, the company continues to invest in technology and infrastructure that make trading more intuitive, including app-based platforms, integrated tools, and educational resources designed to empower every level of trader and partner.The company emphasized that this award is a milestone, not an endpoint. As markets evolve, DB Investing remains committed to building on this momentum, introducing new services, strengthening existing programs, and expanding its global reach to deliver even greater value to its partners and clients.📱 Download the DB Investing app for seamless trading:Stay ConnectedFor more information about DB Investing and its award-winning IB/Affiliate Programme, visit www.dbinvesting.com About DB InvestingDB Investing is a global financial services firm offering access to over 10,000 instruments, including stocks, ETFs, bonds, forex, and cryptocurrencies. Founded in 2018, the company provides regulated trading services across the UAE (ESCA), Seychelles (FSA), and Canada (FINTRAC). With a strong presence in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia, DB Investing continues to expand into Latin America and Asia, empowering traders with innovative technology, robust security, and global market access.Media Contact:PR Department – DB InvestingEmaar Square Building 4, Office 402 Downtown, Dubai, UAE P.O. Box 25122Phone: +971-4-123-4567Email: press@dbinvesting.comWebsite: www.dbinvesting.com

