Kane County, IL Divorce Law Firm, Goostree Law Group, Recognized by Best Lawyers

Tricia Goostree Named 2026 Best Lawyer

ST. CHARLES, IL, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goostree Law Group is proud to share that we have received awards in recognition of our excellent counsel and representation. Best Lawyers has recognized Goostree Law Group as a Best Law Firm of 2026, and Attorney Tricia Goostree has been named as a Best Lawyer of 2026. This is an incredible honor only awarded to a small percentage of law firms and attorneys annually, and we are humbled by this high distinction.

Attorney Tricia Goostree has been recognized as a Best Lawyer since 2019 for her consistently superb advocacy for clients in family law cases. She has practiced family law and domestic relations for over 20 years, with extensive experience in both negotiation and litigation. She has also served the community by providing pro bono representation to clients in need and volunteering at the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

Goostree Law Group is a renowned name in family law and divorce across Northern Illinois. In testimonials from past clients, we have been praised for our tireless advocacy, described in one review as “no-nonsense, tough trial attorneys.” Since our firm was established, we have received over 100 5-star reviews, a testament to the positive impact we have had on our local communities.

Best Lawyers is a renowned directory that recognizes remarkable attorneys and law firms across the world. Nominees for the Best Lawyer award are evaluated based on the caliber of their work in the field, with a transparent selection process based on rigorous peer evaluation.

About Goostree Law Group

With offices in St. Charles and Wheaton, Goostree Law Group represents clients in divorce, family law, and criminal defense cases. We serve residents of Kane County, DuPage County, Kendall County, and DeKalb County.

You can find out more about our services on our website at https://www.familydivorcelaw.com/. For any inquiries, we can be reached at 630-584-4800.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.