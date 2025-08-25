Department seeks early childhood professionals for early learning standards review

The Iowa Department of Education is seeking members to serve on a statewide committee to review the proposed updates for the Iowa Early Learning Standards. Early childhood professionals and stakeholders are invited to apply to serve on the committee.

The proposed fourth edition of the Iowa Early Learning Standards (IELS) includes up-to-date best practices and evidence-based research in a format that will increase the ease of use for teachers and caregivers. The Iowa Early Learning Standards will provide robust and relevant information and contribute to the advancement of the early childhood profession and the well-being of Iowa’s young children and their families.

Facilitated by the Department, the committee will meet over the next several months to review and provide recommendations on the updated standards. The full-day meetings will be held at the Grimes State Office Building in Des Moines. Committee members must commit to attending all meeting dates, as indicated in the application.

With the committee’s recommendations to the standards, the Department will seek public input for feedback and further revisions. A second review committee will analyze the public comments and make final recommendations to the Department before the proposed standards are presented to the State Board of Education.

Applications to serve on the standards review committee will be accepted through Sept. 19.

For more information on the standards review process, visit the Department’s About Student Standard’s webpage. Additional updates on the standards review committee will be posted to the Iowa Early Standards Revision and Review Teams webpage. Questions regarding the Iowa Early Learning Standards can be directed to Celeste Mortvedt, education program consultant, at celeste.mortvedt@iowa.gov

About Iowa Early Learning Standards: Iowa’s academic standards provide a set of common expectations for early childhood programs and school districts across the state while allowing for decisions regarding curriculum and how it is delivered to be made locally. The standards establish what students must learn to be prepared for success in early childhood and beyond.