Omicron Group launches Omicron Business Landmarks Kharadi NX, adding a new Grade A Tower on Kharadi’s skyline.

PUNE, INDIA, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Against the backdrop of Pune’s fast-growing commercial real estate market, Omicron Group unveiled its latest Grade A development in prime Kharadi Annexe at a grand launch hosted at Conrad Pune. The evening brought together leading real estate consultants, corporate occupiers, and the Group’s stakeholders for a celebration of Omicron’s journey and the revelation of the project - Omicron Business Landmarks Kharadi NX.The evening offered an engaging mix of experiences with an interactive performance by the mentalist - Karan Chauhan, followed by a beautiful brand story narrated by the sand artist - Neha Umak, covering Omicron Group’s three-decade journey, from power infrastructure into Grade A commercial real estate.Over a “Coffee with the Director” segment, Mr. Manish Agrawal, MD of Omicron Group, shared his personal insights into the company’s philosophy, vision, and value-driven approach to business. The session gave guests a clear perspective on Omicron’s long-term strategy towards consistently delivering a Grade A green building development pipeline.A key moment of the evening was the project presentation by sales and marketing partner SQUAREA , followed by the spectacular reveal of the Kharadi NX tower model.Designed as a modern workplace, the development rises to 26 levels above ground, with a built-up area of 3.6 lakh sq. ft., offering 20 floors of scalable Grade A office spaces, including larger units ranging from ~2,000 sq. ft. to full-floor sizes of 12,400 sq. ft.Design and Sustainability: Iconic glass façade, panoramic city and riverside views, Vastu-compliant layouts, and Platinum Green Building pre-certification. It is interesting to note that Grade A green buildings command a rental premium of up to 25% in the market.Amenities: 10 high-speed elevators with one elevator for every 25,000 sq. ft., 9 levels of 2 and 4-wheeler parking, advanced security, rooftop cafeteria and fitness area, dedicated business club and lounge, conference room, training room, nap pods, and library. The brand’s mindset is about offering world-class features (usually available with large leasing floors) to investors in a strata product format.The project launch comes at a time when Pune is witnessing extraordinary office demand. In the first half of 2025, Pune's office market saw a 188% year-on-year growth in leasing volumes, reaching 3.8 million sq. ft. This growth was the highest among the top seven Indian cities, with Kharadi emerging as the key commercial district. The micromarket is home to Fortune 500 occupiers, including Citicorp, BNY Mellon, Amazon, Barclays, and Deloitte, and will continue to benefit from new infrastructure upgrades such as the Kharadi Metro Station (on metro line 5) and the upcoming Inner Ring Road.Omicron Group is steadily expanding its footprint in Pune’s commercial segment, having delivered projects such as Omicron Seven Loves and Omicron Commerz in Koregaon Park and 2.5 million sq. ft. under development in East and West Pune.Pune and Dubai based real estate investment firm SQUAREA is managing the sales and marketing for the portfolio exclusively. SQUAREA brings local expertise and a global perspective for supporting investors with high-value real estate strategy.For project information, Investors can reach out at hello@squarea.io or call +91 90 9641 9641

