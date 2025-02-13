The first-ever Global Investments, Mobility & Education Roadshow 2025 at Hyatt Pune by SQUAREA and Henley Global

Global Investments, Mobility & Education Roadshow 2025 by SQUAREA at Hyatt Pune Golden Visa and Permanent Residency Programs in the US, UK and Canada Investment led routes to Golden Visa and Schengen Residency in Greece, Portugal and Latvia

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Sunday, 16th February, SQUAREA presents GIME 2025, Pune’s first-of-its-kind Global Investments, Mobility & Education Roadshow, in partnership with Henley & Partners at Hyatt Pune, Kalyani Nagar. This exclusive event is designed for investors, entrepreneurs, and families looking to secure global residency and citizenship through investment-led routes. As economic landscapes evolve and international mobility becomes increasingly valuable, GIME 2025 will host global experts and offer strategic guidance into International Golden Visa, Permanent Residency, and Citizenship Programs, through cross-border wealth planning, investment, and business expansion routes.The event will host programs and country experts from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Greece, Portugal, and Latvia. Key programs up for discussion will include the U.S. EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa, which offers an expedited route to the U.S. Green Card; Portugal’s Golden Residence Permit, a preferred option for those looking to secure Schengen residency through investment; and Canada’s Start-Up Visa Program, designed for tech entrepreneurs aiming to establish and scale businesses in North America. The event will also offer Greece’s Golden Visa, the United Kingdom’s Business Investment and Citizenship Program, and Latvia’s Residency by Investment Program. Alongside, UAE’s Golden Visa Program will also be present.In an era where investment migration is increasingly becoming a critical component of growth and lifestyle planning, GIME 2025 aims to bridge the gap between investors and global opportunities.International residency comes with advantages such as a high degree of personal security, financial freedom, and seamless global mobility. The guests will gain insights into visa-free travel, investment-led migration, and the ability to expand businesses into new markets.With options to include spouses, children, family, and dependents, these programs offer a world-class lifestyle with long-term financial and personal benefits.For those looking to future-proof their family and wealth, and join the exclusive bracket of global citizens, GIME 2025 is an unmissable springboard to achieving the same.For registrations and program details, please reach out to the SQUAREA-Henley-GIME team at hello@squarea.io or contact +91 90 9641 9641.

