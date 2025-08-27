Infrared Night Vision Goggles Market Expanding With $4.25 Billion at 5.2% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Infrared Night Vision Goggles Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Forecast For The Infrared Night Vision Goggles Market From 2024 To 2029?

There's been a robust expansion in the market size of infrared night vision goggles in the past few years. The market, which was valued at $3.27 billion in 2024, is projected to increase to $3.46 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. Factors such as proliferating military modernization projects, heightened adoption in law enforcement operations, an increase in counter-terrorism activities, a surge in demand for nighttime border surveillance, and the growth of defense budgets worldwide have contributed to this historic growth period.

Expectations are high for the infra-red night vision goggles market, which is projected to exhibit strong growth in the forthcoming years, reaching $4.25 billion by 2029, with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. Factors contributing to its growth during the forecast period include heightened usage in AI and autonomous defense systems, increased demand in environmental and wildlife monitoring, a mounting interest in smart soldier technologies, the growing uptake in civilian security and outdoor activities, as well as broader integration with augmented reality systems. The period is expected to usher in several trends such as improvements in sensor fusion technology, augmented reality integration advancements, the creation of lightweight, compact goggles, innovations in battery efficiency and power management, alongside a rise in using AI for improved image processing.

Download a free sample of the infrared night vision goggles market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25358&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Infrared Night Vision Goggles Market?

The surge in security and surveillance demands is anticipated to fuel the infrared night vision goggles market's expansion. These terms relate to the methods and systems implemented to safeguard individuals, property, and data. Elevated urban safety issues, including rising crime levels and public safety hazards, necessitate more sophisticated monitoring systems, thereby increasing demand for security and surveillance. Infrared night vision goggles significantly improve security and surveillance by enabling operators to spot and track activities in utter darkness, boosting visibility under conditions where typical cameras or human vision fail. For instance, in September 2024, as per IronmongeryDirect, an online UK retailer focusing on ironmongery, surveillance was increased by 64% of UK local authorities, with 50 councils doubling their CCTV coverage and an average of 391 cameras per council. Additionally, in January 2024, Comparitech, a UK-based software firm, informed that cities have an average of 11 cameras for every 1,000 people, with Atlanta being the highest with over 124 per 1,000. Thus, the growing security and surveillance needs are propelling the expansion of the infrared night vision goggles market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Infrared Night Vision Goggles Market?

Major players in the Infrared Night Vision Goggles Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• BAE Systems plc

• Thales Group

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

• Leonardo DRS Inc.

• Hensoldt AG

• Orpha Optics Technology Co. Ltd.

• Excelitas Technologies Corp.

What Are The Top Trends In The Infrared Night Vision Goggles Industry?

Top entities in the infrared night vision goggles market are strategically focusing on developing advanced solutions, namely pioneering night vision technologies, to bolster image clarity, lengthen detection zones, enhance resilience to tough environments, and incorporate augmented reality capabilities for improved situational insight and instantaneous data connectivity. These advanced night vision technologies refer to state-of-the-art systems that notably boost visibility, detection, and user interaction in poorly lit or non-illuminated conditions. For example, Thermoteknix Systems Ltd., a UK manufacturer specializing in optical products, unveiled the FNVG-AR in September 2023, a lightweight, fused, binocular night vision goggle. This gadget integrates advanced 16 mm white phosphor tubes and a high-resolution thermal imager. This groundbreaking device features optical sensor fusion, and it's uniquely exempt from ITAR, making it easily available. This gadget effortlessly pairs with battle management systems to deliver live blue force tracking, navigation data, and real-time footage from ISR or targeting assets. The FNVG-AR significantly elevates situational understanding for foot soldiers while reducing vulnerability and detection risks. This unveiling symbolizes a massive innovation in night vision technology for military scenarios.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Infrared Night Vision Goggles Market Segments

The infrared night vision goggles market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Intensified Night Vision Goggles, Thermal Imaging Goggles, Digital Night Vision Goggles, Multispectral Goggles

2) By Technology: First Generation (Gen 1), Second Generation (Gen 2), Third Generation (Gen 3), Fourth Generation (Gen 4)

3) By Price Range: Economical (Under $500), Mid-Range ($500 - $1,500), High-End ($1,500 and above)

4) By Application: Military And Defense, Law Enforcement And Security, Aerospace And Aviation, Hunting And Outdoor Activities, Surveillance And Reconnaissance

5) By End-User: Government And Military Personnel, Security Agencies, Outdoor Enthusiasts, Commercial Users, Research And Development Institutions

Subsegments:

1) By Intensified Night Vision Goggles: Generation 1 (Gen 1), Generation 2 (Gen 2), Generation 3 (Gen 3), Generation 4 (Gen 4)

2) By Thermal Imaging Goggles: Cooled Thermal Imaging Goggles, Uncooled Thermal Imaging Goggles

3) By Digital Night Vision Goggles: Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor (CMOS) Sensor-based Goggles, Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) Sensor-based Goggles

4) By Multispectral Goggles: Dual-Spectrum Goggles, Tri-Spectrum Goggles, Hyperspectral Goggles

View the full infrared night vision goggles market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/infrared-night-vision-goggles-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Infrared Night Vision Goggles Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America held the most significant share in the global Infrared Night Vision Goggles Market, according to the 2025 report. It forecasts Asia-Pacific as the region anticipated to expand the most rapidly. The report encompasses market data from regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Infrared Night Vision Goggles Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Ir Illuminators Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ir-illuminators-global-market-report

Night Vision Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/night-vision-devices-global-market-report

Military Electro Optics Or Infrared EO Or IR Systems Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/military-electro-optics-or-infrared-eo-or-ir-systems-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.