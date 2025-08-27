Demand for Infrared (IR) Viewers Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $2.06 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Infrared (IR) Viewers Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

How Large Will The Infrared (IR) Viewers Market Be By 2025?

In recent years, the infrared (IR) viewers market has seen considerable growth. It's projected to expand from $1.29 billion in 2024 to $1.42 billion in 2025, signifying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The significant growth during the historic period can be linked to its various applications including military and defense, cold war surveillance requirements, safety tests related to automotive, industrial predictive maintenance, and environmental monitoring.

The market size of infrared (IR) viewers is anticipated to experience robust expansion in the forthcoming years, growing to a magnitude of $2.06 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 9.8%. This predicted upswing during the forecast period can be ascribed to factors such as heightened international security apprehensions, the advent of smart cities and infrastructure surveillance, climate alteration and environmental uses, escalating adoption in the automotive sector, and burgeoning utilization in consumer electronics. Some notable trends forecasted for this period include cooperation with AI and machine learning, sensor compaction, multispectral and hyperspectral imaging, uncooled thermal detectors, and fusion with visible and lidar imaging.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Infrared (IR) Viewers Market Landscape?

The growing security threats are predicted to spur the expansion of the infrared (IR) viewers market in the future. These potential dangers or actions that can damage individuals, organizations, or national security through aggression, spying, or destruction are rising due to the surge in digitalization. This in turn broadens the attack scope for cybercriminals, surpassing the adoption of strong cybersecurity measures. Elevated security issues boost the call for sophisticated imaging technologies that can spot threats in poor visibility or conditions after dark. For example, in January 2024, the Office for National Statistics, a government agency in the UK, registered a total of 6.7 million offenses in England and Wales, a rise from 6.6 million in 2022. Hence, the increase in security threats fuels the expansion of the infrared (IR) viewers market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Infrared (IR) Viewers Market?

• Fluke corporation

• Teledyne FLIR LLC

• Wuhan Guide Sensmart Tech Co. Ltd.

• Nippon Avionics Co. Ltd.

• Lumasense Technologies Inc

• Exergen Corporation

• Optris Gmbh

• Thermoteknix Systems Limited

• IRay Technology Co. Ltd

• Viper Imaging LLC

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Infrared (IR) Viewers Industry?

Leading businesses in the infrared (IR) viewers market are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative items such as mid-wave infrared (MWIR) cameras, with the aim of improving image quality and detection in difficult circumstances. MWIR cameras, which are imaging tools that identify infrared radiation within the 3–5 micrometer wavelength range, have the capability to record thermal images even under conditions of complete darkness or obscured by smoke or haze. For instance, Sierra-Olympia Technologies, Inc., a US-origin manufacturer, showcased the Ventus Compact MK2, a innovative version of the mid-wave infrared (MWIR) camera in November 2023. This camera, created for use in limited space platforms such as drones, handheld devices, and other minimal SWaP (Size, Weight, and Power) applications, comes with features like a 19–275 mm continuous zoom optic with one-touch autofocus, sophisticated image processing abilities which includes electronic image stabilization, de-noising, linear histogram AGC, as well as a cohesive software structure for simpler system incorporation. This advancement improves image clearness and detection efficiency in difficult circumstances like total darkness, smoke, or haze, making it suitable for uses in defense, surveillance, and search and rescue tasks.

1) By Type Of Infrared Viewers: Handheld Infrared Viewers, Portable Infrared Viewers, Fixed Infrared Viewers, Wearable Infrared Viewers

2) By Technology: Cooled Infrared (IR) Sensors, Uncooled Infrared (IR) Sensors, Shortwave Infrared (SWIR), Longwave Infrared (LWIR)

3) By Application: Military And Defense, Industrial, Medical, Research And Development, Other Applications

4) By Distribution Channel: Online Sales, Offline Sales

5) By End User: Telecommunications, Healthcare, Construction, Aerospace And Defense, Manufacturing

1) By Handheld Infrared (IR) Viewers: Monocular Infrared Viewers, Binocular Infrared Viewers, Smartphone-Compatible Infrared Viewers, Pistol Grip Infrared Viewers

2) By Portable Infrared (IR) Viewers: Tripod-Mounted Infrared Viewers, Backpack-Integrated Infrared Viewers, Battery-Operated Infrared Viewers, Foldable Or Compact Portable Infrared Viewers

3) By Fixed Infrared (IR) Viewers: Wall-Mounted Infrared Viewers, Ceiling-Mounted Infrared Viewers, Pole-Mounted Infrared Viewers, Integrated Surveillance System Infrared Viewers

4) By Wearable Infrared (IR) Viewers: Head-Mounted Infrared Viewers, Helmet-Mounted Infrared Viewers, Eyewear Or Goggle-Type Infrared Viewers, Augmented Reality (AR) Or Virtual Reality (VR) Integrated Infrared Viewers

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Infrared (IR) Viewers, North America was identified as the leading region. It is projected that the most rapid growth will occur in the Asia-Pacific region. The report encompasses the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

