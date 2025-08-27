Mattress Market Size Worth $57.38 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

Mattress Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Mattress Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Much Is The Mattress Market Worth?

There has been a substantial increase in the size of the mattress market in the past several years. Predictions suggest that it will escalate from $40.27 billion in 2024 to a substantial $43.31 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The historic growth can be credited to factors such as increased understanding of sleep health, growth in urbanization and discretionary incomes, expansion in the hospitality sector, rising rates of home ownership, and the appearance of branded retail stores.

In the coming years, the mattress market is projected to experience robust expansion, with expectations of reaching a size of $57.38 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 7.3%. Factors contributing to this projected growth during the forecast period include a transition towards intelligent and orthopedic mattresses, the expansion of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer mattress brands, an increasing preference for sustainable and eco-friendly materials, an aging demographic, and a heightened awareness of health. The forecast period is likely to witness major trends such as advancements in smart mattress technology, the use of superior materials to enhance comfort and durability, the creation of environmentally friendly and sustainable mattresses, developments in sleep tracking and monitoring capabilities, and progress in the design of customizable and modular mattresses.

Download a free sample of the mattress market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25401&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Mattress Market?

The mattress market is likely to witness significant growth due to the escalating interest in sleep health. Sleep health entails the total quality, timing, and adequate sleep needed to promote physical and mental wellness. The heightened emphasis on sleep health arises from the increasing cognizance of its paramount influence on holistic physical and psychological health. Customers are presently explicitly seeking mattresses that offer support, control temperature, and are made of hypoallergenic materials to boost sleep results. For example, in September 2022, Nuffield Health, a non-profit healthcare organization based in the UK, conducted a survey involving 8,000 UK adults. The results indicated that approximately 75% reported a degradation in their sleep quality compared to the previous year. Therefore, the intensified focus on sleep health plays a pivotal role in the burgeoning growth of the mattress market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Mattress Market?

Major players in the Mattress Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Tempur Sealy International Inc.

• Sleep Number Corporation

• Dorel Industries Inc.

• Serta Simmons Bedding LLC

• Spring Air International

• Paramount Bed Holdings

• Purple Innovation Inc.

• Saatva Inc.

• Casper Sleep Inc.

• Corsicana Mattress Company

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Mattress Sector?

Large corporations in the mattress sector are concentrating on technological developments, like the creation of cutting-edge mattresses, to improve sleep quality. These smart mattresses are advanced beds outfitted with sensors and connection capabilities that supervise sleep habits, tailor firmness, control temperature, and offer individual sleep analysis through associated apps or gadgets. For instance, in April 2024, Essentia Organic Mattress, a wellness and health organization based in the USA, debuted its Grateful Eight Organic Latex Mattress. This environmentally-friendly luxury mattress is handcrafted with certified organic substances at Essentia's factory certified by GOLS & GOTS. A unique kind of organic latex foam is used in its creation, providing a medium feel that is perfect for resilience, support, and contouring. The Grateful Eight ensures a healthier sleep atmosphere sans compromise on comfort due to its hypoallergenic, chemical-free structure.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Mattress Market Share?

The mattress market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Innerspring Mattresses, Memory Foam Mattresses, Latex Mattresses, Hybrid Mattresses, Gel Mattresses, Down Alternative Mattresses, Other Product Types

2) By Size: Twin Or single size, Twin XL Size, Full Or Double Size, Queen Size, Other Sizes

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline, Direct Sales

4) By Application: Households, Hospitality Facilities, Healthcare Facilities, Other Applications

5) By End-user: Residential, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Innerspring Mattresses: Bonnell Coil, Offset Coil, Continuous Coil, Pocketed Coil

2) By Memory Foam Mattresses: Traditional Memory Foam, Gel-Infused Memory Foam, Plant-Based Memory Foam

3) By Latex Mattresses: Natural Latex, Synthetic Latex, Blended Latex

4) By Hybrid Mattresses: Innerspring And Memory Foam, Innerspring And Latex, Pocket Coil And Gel Foam

5) By Gel Mattresses: Gel Foam, Gel-Infused Memory Foam, Gel-Infused Latex

6) By Down Alternative Mattresses: Polyester Fiber Fill, Microfiber Fill, Gel Fiber Fill

7) By Other Product Types: Water Beds, Air Beds, Futons, Adjustable Beds

View the full mattress market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mattress-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Mattress Market?

In the 2025 Mattress Global Market Report, North America leads as the region with the largest mattress market for the referenced year. Anticipated as the region to experience the most rapid growth is Asia-Pacific. The report examines a variety of regions, including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Mattress Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Memory Foam Mattress Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/memory-foam-mattress-global-market-report

Latex Mattress Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/latex-mattress-global-market-report

Latex Mattress Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/latex-mattress-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.