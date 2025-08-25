Occams Advisory Increases Bitcoin Treasury Reserve with Additional 3.059 BTC, Raising Total to 13.059 BTC

3.059 BTC acquired at ~$119,067 each, highlighting Occams Advisory’s latest treasury expansion

Occams Advisory boosts its Bitcoin treasury with 3.059 BTC at $119,067.92 each, now holding 13.059 BTC as part of its disciplined reserve strategy.

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Occams Advisory Inc. (“Occams”), a full-service professional and tax advisory firm, today announced that its Canadian subsidiary, 21 Million Inc., acquired 3.059 BTC at an average spot price of $119,067.92 USD, bringing Occams’ total Bitcoin holdings to 13.059 BTC.

Transaction Details

Purchase Amount: 3.059 Bitcoin for $364,179.72 USD

Current Holdings: 13.059 Bitcoin total

Previous Purchase: 10 Bitcoin at ~$102,995 per coin

Treasury Allocation: Represents 5% of free cash flow over two years

Storage: Institutional custody through Onramp

Market Context

Over 100 public companies now hold Bitcoin as a treasury asset, with combined holdings exceeding 650,000 coins. A Fidelity study shows 72% of CFOs consider Bitcoin for portfolio diversification and inflation protection. Since January 2024, Bitcoin has outperformed gold by approximately 60%. Recent regulatory developments, including SEC approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs, have reduced adoption barriers for corporations.

Business Impact

For MSMEs, which make up more than 90% of businesses worldwide, Bitcoin represents practical financial resilience. In 2023, companies using digital payment methods saw a 55% increase in acceptance rates. Those accepting Bitcoin reported transaction costs reduced by half and faster, borderless settlement—directly improving cash flow and global market access. Amidst fiat currency volatility, modest Bitcoin allocation offers a rational hedge, helping MSMEs preserve value and navigate inflationary pressures.

About Occams Advisory Inc.

Occams Advisory empowers micro, small, and medium-sized businesses with strategic, financial, and technology services. Specializing in advisory, tax, fintech, and Bitcoin-native solutions, Occams drives sustainable growth and resilience. Recognized by Fortune’s 300 Most Innovative Companies (2023) and Inc. magazine’s Fastest Growing Private Companies list for nine of the last ten years.

Location: United States

Media Contact: Harsh Golani,

marketing@occamsadvisory.com

Legal Disclaimer:

