Occams Advisory Deploys Bitcoin as Treasury Asset, Acquires 10 BTC for $1.03M; Plans to Double by Q3 2025

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Occams Advisory Inc. (“Occams” or the “Company”), an award-winning full suite professional services and tax advisory firm headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, today announced the adoption of Bitcoin as a core component of its treasury strategy. Through its Canadian entity, 21 Million Inc., Occams has acquired 10 BTC for approximately $1,029,950 USD (avg. price ~$102,995 USD/BTC).

Key Highlights:

Initial Acquisition: 10 BTC purchased at an average price of ~$102,995 USD per coin, for a total consideration of ~$1.03 million USD.

Planned Build-out: An additional 10 BTC will be acquired by September 30, 2025, bringing the Company’s total holdings to 20 BTC.

Strategic Allocation: Bitcoin purchases represent 5% of Occams’ free cash flow over the last 2 years and balance capital efficiency with long-term value preservation. Occams intends to buy and hodl the bitcoin indefinitely.

Custody & Security: All Bitcoin is held on-chain via a multi-institutional, multi-jurisdictional, institutional-grade custody solution in partnership with Onramp.

Broader Ecosystem Engagement: In addition to treasury allocations, Occams is actively investing in Bitcoin-focused software and ESG-integrated mining ventures to accelerate ecosystem growth.

Client Enablement: Occams leverages its deep expertise to educate, train, and advise middle-market enterprises seeking to integrate Bitcoin as a monetary technology into their own treasury frameworks.

Mukarram Dhorajiwala, Chief Innovation Officer at Occams Advisory, said, “By allocating a disciplined portion of our revenue to BTC, we align our balance sheet with a thermodynamically rooted and sound monetary standard. Our goal is not only to preserve purchasing power, but also to empower other middle-market companies to capture these same benefits due to Bitcoin's pre-defined monetary policy.” Anupam Satyasheel, Founder and CEO of Occams Advisory, emphasized Bitcoin’s critical importance, “Bitcoin’s fixed supply, decentralisation, open-ledger and energy-backed security establish an unparalleled foundation for capital preservation. We intend to accelerate our BTC investment with a goal to be a pioneer in this space.”

Occams’ treasury initiative is executed through 21 Million Inc., a Canadian entity dedicated to Bitcoin acquisition and strategic investments. The Company’s measured approach—dollar-cost averaging over Q3 2025—underscores its commitment to long-term capital integrity and risk management.

Speaking on its commitment, Vardhman Shah, Chief Operating Officer at Occams reiterated, “On the Bitcoin Standard, value is preserved by design, not eroded by policy. At Occams, we are anchoring ourselves to a system that rewards patience, precision, and vision.”

About Occams Advisory Inc

Occams Advisory is a professional services firm with a global footprint, empowering micro, small, and medium-sized businesses through strategic, financial, and technological solutions. With a focus on innovation and impact, it offers tailored advisory, tax, fintech, and Bitcoin-native services to drive sustainable growth and unlock human and organisational potential. Over its 13-year history, Occams has received numerous media accolades for its industry-leading growth and innovation, including Fortune magazine’s 300 Most Innovative Companies 2023 and Inc magazine’s Fastest Growing Private Companies list for 9 out of the last 10 years.

