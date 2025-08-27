Marine Inertial Navigation Systems Market CAGR to be at 5.9% from 2025 to 2029 | $11.91 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

Marine Inertial Navigation Systems Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Marine Inertial Navigation Systems Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Marine Inertial Navigation Systems Market?

The market size of marine inertial navigation systems has seen significant growth lately. It is expected to rise from $1.60 billion in 2024 to $1.73 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth during the historical period is due to factors such as larger naval defense budgets, an increase in submarine navigation demand, the rise in offshore oil and gas exploration, expansion of maritime trade routes, and wider adoption of autonomous underwater vehicles.

The market size of marine inertial navigation systems is projected to experience robust growth in the coming years, anticipated to reach $2.36 billion by 2029, rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. This growth during the forecast period is due to escalating investments in marine automation, an increased necessity for accurate underwater navigation, a surge in the employment of unmanned surface vehicles, extensive applications in deep-sea exploration, and greater integration with satellite navigation systems. The forecast period will also witness trends such as enhancements in micro-electro-mechanical systems technology, novel inventions in fiber optic gyroscopes, progress in compact navigation units, R&D in autonomous marine navigation, and the inclusion of artificial intelligence in inertial navigation systems.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Marine Inertial Navigation Systems Market?

The marine inertial navigation systems market is projected to grow due to rising demands for offshore oil and gas exploration. This exploration process entails the search and extraction of hydrocarbons below the sea floor using specific drilling and seismic technologies. The increasing need for energy resources that demand high-tech solutions to effectively reach unexplored undersea reserves, while maintaining safety and environmental protection, fuels the high demand for offshore oil and gas exploration. Marine inertial navigation systems play a crucial role in this type of exploration, as they offer precise vessel positioning and motion tracking in isolated marine settings where satellite signals might not be strong. As an illustration, the Energy Information Administration (EIA), a US government entity, reported in December 2024, that US oil production rose from 12.2 to 13.3 million barrels daily when compared to 2022, while the output of natural gas surged from 121.1 to 128.8 billion cubic feet each day in 2023. Consequently, the burgeoning demand for offshore oil and gas exploration is stimulating the growth of the marine inertial navigation systems market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Marine Inertial Navigation Systems Market?

Major players in the Marine Inertial Navigation Systems Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Collins Aerospace

• Safran SA

• Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

• Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

• Furuno Electric Co. Ltd.

• NovAtel Inc.

• LORD MicroStrain

• MEMSIC Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Marine Inertial Navigation Systems Industry?

Prominent firms in the marine inertial navigation systems sector are concentrating on creating innovative solutions such as GNSS-aided inertial navigation systems to improve accuracy and dependability in marine positioning and navigation. By integrating global navigation satellite system (GNSS) signals with inertial sensors, a GNSS-aided inertial navigation system delivers stable and precise navigational data, even under tough marine conditions. For instance, Norway's Kongsberg Discovery AS, a company specialising in cutting-edge ocean exploration technologies, introduced Seapath 385 in March 2024. This top-of-the-line marine inertial navigation system merges advanced sensors with multi-frequency satellite signals and sophisticated algorithms to carry out accurate hydrographic surveys. This flexible system delivers consistent, high-frequency data and allows precise vessel positioning, even in challenging marine conditions.

What Segments Are Covered In The Marine Inertial Navigation Systems Market Report?

The marine inertial navigation systems market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Ring Laser Gyroscope (RLG), Fiber Optic Gyroscope (FOG), Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS), Quantum Inertial Navigation System, Accelerometer-Based Systems

2) By System Type: Standalone Systems, Integrated Systems, High-Accuracy Systems, Low-Cost Systems

3) By Application: Aerospace, Marine, Land, Submersible, Missile Guidance

4) By End-User: Shipbuilders, Commercial Shipping Companies, Defense Agencies, Research Institutions, Offshore Drilling Companies

Subsegments:

1) By Ring Laser Gyroscope: Single-Axis Ring Laser Gyroscope, Multi-Axis Ring Laser Gyroscope

2) By Fiber Optic Gyroscope: Single-Axis Fiber Optic Gyroscope, Multi-Axis Fiber Optic Gyroscope

3) By Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems: Single-Axis Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems, Multi-Axis Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems

4) By Quantum Inertial Navigation System: Atom Interferometry Systems, Cold Atom Sensors

5) By Accelerometer Based Systems: Capacitive Accelerometers, Piezoresistive Accelerometers, Thermal Accelerometers

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Marine Inertial Navigation Systems Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific held the position of being the largest region in the Marine Inertial Navigation Systems Global Market Report and it's also projected to experience the swiftest growth during the forecast period. The report features coverage encompassing regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

