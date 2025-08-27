Man-Portable Air Defense Systems Market to Reach USD $6.47 Billion by 2029 at 5.9% CAGR

Man-Portable Air Defense Systems Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Man-Portable Air Defense Systems Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Big Is The Man-Portable Air Defense Systems Market In 2025?

In recent years, the market size of man-portable air defense systems has experienced considerable growth. It is forecasted to expand from a value of $4.83 billion in 2024 to $5.13 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The observed growth during the historic period is due to a variety of factors. These include escalating global military conflicts, a surge in terrorist threats, an increased demand for portable air defense solutions, the rising prevalence of asymmetric warfare, inflated defense budgets, and enhanced demand for better protection for troops against low-altitude aerial threats.

In the coming years, the market for man-portable air defense systems is predicted to experience substantial growth, with expectations that it will reach a size of $6.47 billion by 2029. This signifies a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. Reasons for this continued growth include the escalating threat posed by drones, the advancement of defense modernization schemes, increasing demand for portable anti-aircraft options, geopolitical regional strains, an intensified concentration on border security, and an augmented military investment in counter-air systems. There are some noticeable trends projected for this timeframe, including advanced infrared homing technology, enhanced target recognition systems, integration with battlefield networks, light and ergonomic designs, greater range and accuracy, defense against countermeasures, and advancements in drone technology.

Download a free sample of the man-portable air defense systems market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25392&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Man-Portable Air Defense Systems Market?

The growth of the man-portable air defense systems market is set to be propelled by escalating defense budgets. This budget is the provision made by a country's military to sustain and revamp its reservoir of arms such as bullets, shells, missiles among others. It is influenced majorly by the mounting geopolitical conflicts, pushing nations to step up their defense preparedness and modernization, thereby reinforcing national security. This increase in defense budgets has a direct impact on the evolution of man-portable air defense systems, as it paves the way for investments in state-of-the-art technology, enhanced functionality, and comprehensive deployment. For example, the House of Commons Library revealed in December 2023 that the UK had won defense orders estimated at $16.04 billion (£12.0 billion) in actual terms in 2022. This is an augmentation of $6.15 (£4.6 billion) from 2021, indicative of a substantial upswing in defense procurement and spending in cutting-edge military capabilities. So, it's clear that proliferating defense budgets are a primary driver for the expansion of the man-portable air defense systems market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Man-Portable Air Defense Systems Industry?

Major players in the Man-Portable Air Defense Systems Global Market Report 2025 include:

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• BAE Systems Inc.

• Thales Group

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• Rheinmetall AG

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

• Israel Aerospace Industries

• Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace

• Saab AB

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Man-Portable Air Defense Systems Market In The Globe?

Leading businesses in the man-portable air defense systems market are turning their attention to technological innovations like laser-guided missile systems to increase the accuracy and efficiency of contemporary air defense capabilities. The laser-guided missile systems are sophisticated weaponry technologies that utilize laser guidance to accurately track and neutralize airborne targets, thus mitigating collateral damages and enhancing interception success rates. For example, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a defense firm based in India, introduced Sanharika, a laser-guided short-range air defense system fitted on the ARMADO light strike vehicle, in DefExpo 2022 in October 2022. Fabricated in collaboration with Thales UK, Sanharika is equipped with a laser beam-riding missile (LBRM) intended for quick mobilization and superior mobility. The system provides an economically viable and swift solution for short-range defense, tackling new low-altitude challenges like drones and helicopters.

What Segments Are Covered In The Man-Portable Air Defense Systems Market Report?

The man-portable air defense systems market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Missile, Launching Mechanism (Gripstock), Battery, Other Components

2) By Guidance System: Infrared Homing, Laser-Guided, Electro-Optical, Other Guidance Systems

3) By Launching Mechanism: Shoulder-Fired, Vehicle-Mounted, Portable Deployment Systems

4) By Application: Military, Paramilitary, Security Forces, Civilian Defense

5) By End-User: Government And Defense, Private Entities, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), Foreign Military Sales (FMS)

Subsegments:

1) By Missile: Infrared (IR) Guided Missiles, Radar-Guided Missiles, Command Line-of-Sight (CLOS) Missiles

2) By Launching Mechanism (Gripstock): Shoulder-Fired Launchers, Vehicle-Mounted Launchers, Shipborne Launchers

3) By Battery: Rechargeable Batteries, Disposable Batteries

4) By Other Components: Sighting Systems, Targeting Systems, Safety and Arming Units

View the full man-portable air defense systems market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/man-portable-air-defense-systems-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Man-Portable Air Defense Systems Market By 2025?

In the man-portable air defense systems market report for 2025, North America led as the largest region in 2024. However, it is projected that Asia-Pacific will see the most rapid growth during the forecasted period. The report includes a comprehensive breakdown of various regions including, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Man-Portable Air Defense Systems Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Downhole Tools Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/downhole-tools-global-market-report

Commercial Flooring Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/commercial-flooring-global-market-report

Pore Strips Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pore-strips-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.