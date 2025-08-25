ONE START-UP HAS A PATENT PENDING NEW HYBRID ENGINE THAT IT BELIEVES WILL CHANGE MOBILITY

The Ingenev Patent Pending Hybrid Range Extender

Removing anxieties associated with Electric Vehicles, this team built a working model of engine + battery propulsion system that requires NO external charging.

The Ingenev power unit is a simple, sleek and cost-effective integrated module providing vehicles with a fuel augmented extended range, utilizing a design which can be plugged into a full BEV design” — Dr. Volker Kaese

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A startup based out of Chicago named “ingenev” (named after the abbreviated version of “Internal-Generator-EV”) has designed, patented & built a working model of a new hybrid powertrain that it believes is going to re-shape the auto industry. The product works by having a small combustion engine that is integrated in the battery tray & generates electrical charge to the battery in real time while the batteries are operational, a serial hybrid. This is effectively re-charging the Electric Vehicle’s battery without the need to stop and re-charge. The engine itself can be fueled through standard ICE (Internal combustion Engine) methods, including Petrol, Diesel, CNG or ultimately Hydrogen.The development of this new Engine + Battery vehicle propulsion system is the result of 2 years of design, learning and testing leading to the penultimate decision to build & scale in 2025. When asked how this differs from the existing parallel & and Range Extender Hybrids the designated CEO of Ingenev Mobility, Dr. Volker Kaese stated that “The Ingenev power unit is a simple, sleek and cost-effective integrated module providing vehicles with a fuel augmented extended range, utilizing a design which can be plugged into a full BEV design. It differs to existing hybrid systems as it fits in the engineering envelope of the BEV battery tray, which turns this into a RE EV, with no extra BOM costs.Whilst it's still early days for the company, the seed capital raised thus far has managed to take the spark of an idea & develop it into a working model, create two distinct industry verticals & establish a European base. Speaking from the office in Chicago, the CEO of Ingenev Global Holdings, Reeza Zarook said that “We are seeing tremendous interest from the OEMs in our product, and we believe this interest is demonstrating that we have a product that will transform how consumers see & use Hybrids in the future. We are delighted to finally make our debut on the world’s stage at IAA Munich. Ingenev is at the Munich IAA Mobility Tradeshow this Sept 9 – 12 and will be at Booth A10, Hall A3 and invites interested parties to visit and view the demonstration.Ingenev is a Hybrid Power company that provides a range of industries a patented energy charge & recharge solution that removes consumer anxieties of Electric Vehicles, infrastructure costs & energy constraints for datacenters & governments. The patented engineering we have allows automotive manufacturers to provide reliable, cheaper & cleaner transportation options, while our scalable generators can also deliver UPS options for Co-Lo’s & Hyperscalers. Our mission is to support the requirements of our partners, by creating a Bridging Technology that enables Energy Transitions & provides Climate Security globally.###

