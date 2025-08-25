Deputy Minister Mimmy Gondwe helps Goldfields TVET College to raise funds for skills development

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Mimmy Gondwe, is pleased to announce that Goldfields TVET College has raised close to R300 000 for infrastructure and skills development initiatives during a fundraising gala dinner held with the local business community in Welkom on Friday, 21 August 2025.

Deputy Minister Gondwe spearheaded the fundraising efforts after engaging with the Welkom business community.

The fundraising effort brought together approximately 20 businesses, including mining, retail, and finance industries, along with individual entrepreneurs and academics.

Participants collectively raised a total amount of R278 250, reflecting their commitment to transforming the TVET sector and supporting skills development initiatives.

Institution Pledge amount Standard Bank R200 000 (Skills development) Absa R20 000 Tailormade Trading R15 000 Khatatso Nkeane Foundation R5000 Nomnga Properties R20 000 Coltech R5000 Total individual contributions R13 250 Total Amount Raised R278 250

Deputy Minister Gondwe, leading by example, personally contributed R 2000 to the fundraising efforts along with many other individuals, praised the fundraising gala dinner as a success and congratulated the college management for taking a significant step towards fostering students' skills development.

“I'm pleased to have played a role in helping the TVET college secure funds and support. Every effort we make, regardless of size, has the potential to drive meaningful change. I want to thank all the businesses and individual donors; however, our biggest thank you goes to Standard Bank for contributing a lion's share of R200 000,” said Deputy Minister Gondwe.

“We value the leadership provided by Deputy Minister Gondwe; her presence at the Gala Dinner strengthened our resolve to continue transforming the TVET landscape in accordance with the national skills agenda,” adds Mr Francis Mahlangu, Goldfields TVET Principal.

The Deputy Minister further emphasised that it was important for TVET colleges to collaborate with businesses and industry to produce graduates with skills that are demanded and needed by the economy.

