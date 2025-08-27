Opportunities Bloom at CHINAPLAS 2026 in Shanghai

Crowd at CPS26 Buyers at CPS26

5 Reasons This Plastics and Rubber Trade Fair Shouldn’t Be Missed

SHANGHAI, CHINA, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following an impressive closing in Shenzhen this April, CHINAPLAS 2026 will be held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC), Hongqiao, Shanghai, PR China from April 21 to 24, 2026. This premier plastics and rubber trade fair is expected to attract 4,600+ prominent exhibitors from the world, showcasing cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions in an exhibition area of over 390,000 square meters. All industry professionals are welcome to delve into this annual trade show with infinite business opportunities.Held alternatively between Shanghai(even years) and Shenzhen(odd years) and focusing on the theme of “Transformation · Collaboration · Sustainability”, CHINAPLAS will bring latest transformative trends plus pulse of development in plastics and rubber industries, acting as a pioneer with forward-looking vision. With its exceptional value in providing business and networking opportunities, here are 5 reasons why you shouldn’t miss this fair.[Leading Industry Development as the Barometer]In 2026, CHINAPLAS will embark on a new journey toward its 38th edition. As the gateway for release and exchange of advanced technologies covering the plastics and rubber industry chain, it will bring together the industries’ top enterprises in the world, while showcasing new and emerging technologies. Thousands of machines will be on display for live demonstrations, offering an impressive showcase of innovations. A variety of concurrent activities will gather industry leaders and experts for discussion on latest technologies, design and innovation, cost efficiency optimization, new applications, industry policies, providing all-round insights and opportunities for networking. This 4-day fair serves as the platform for accessing comprehensive solutions, obtaining first-hand market information, connecting with international resources, broadening global perspectives, deepening supply chain collaboration and grasping pulse of industry development.[Empowering Quality Progression with Innovative Solutions to Intensive Competition]Over the past year, plenty regulations have been implemented to curb price wars within various industries in China, including optimization of industrial layout, address of disorderly low-price competition and enhancement of product quality. The shift from competition in price to technologies, and from price to value, underscores technological innovation is the essential driving force in breaking through this “intensive competition”. The technology-driven CHINAPLAS 2026 aims to build a hub for plastics and rubber innovation, where global suppliers will assemble to showcase thousands of machine exhibits, plus inventive solutions from over a thousand of raw material suppliers. These pioneering technologies will serve as solid technical foundations for downstream application industries, such as automotive, electronics & electric, packaging, medical & healthcare, building & infrastructure, to address needs for transformation and upgrading, as well as enhance product competitiveness. Such empowerment will enable plastics and rubber industries to overcome homogeneous competition and focus on high-quality growth.[Unlocking Trillion-Dollar Opportunities by Focusing on Emerging Sectors]CHINAPLAS 2026 will center on multiple emerging sectors with rapid development-low-altitude economy, especially new-generation aircraft represented by eVTOLs, is poised to become a trillion-dollar industry with immense growth potential. Shanghai, at the forefront of China's economy, is striving toward the goal of becoming the capital of low-altitude economy with plans to achieve an industry scale of over RMB 50 billion by 2027. Currently, China's robotics industry has established its leading position in the world. According to Goldman Sachs' forecasts, global market size for humanoid robots is expected to reach USD 38 billion by 2035. Over the next decade, this will become another trillion-dollar sector following the new energy vehicle industry. Meanwhile, explosion of the "Guzi" economy(derived from homonym for English word "goods", it refers to economic activities centered around spin-off products of ACGN-animation/comics/games/novels)in China has fostered evolution of the art toy industry. Data from iiMedia Research indicates in 2024, China's pan-ACGN users surged to 503 million, and market scale is expected to expand from RMB 597.7 billion in 2024 to RMB 834.4 billion by 2029. Additionally, rapid advancements in human spaceflight, large aircraft, high-speed rail, smart driving, high-end medical technology, e-commerce and food delivery packaging have led to higher demands on plastic raw materials and forming processes, while also creating significant business opportunities.[Green Technology and Intelligent Solutions Reshape Future of Plastics and Rubber Industries]Green technology and intelligent solutions have become main themes of plastics and rubber industries' development, with green and low-carbon initiatives driving transformation, and intelligent and efficient technologies shaping the future. To align with trend of circular economy and meet industry demands, CHINAPLAS 2026 has established Recycled Plastics Zone, Bioplastics Zone and Recycling Tech Zone to showcase advanced green and low-carbon technologies. In Chemicals & Raw Materials Zone, well-known exhibitors will introduce innovative sustainable solutions. With smart manufacturing being the future trend, combination of digital production and artificial intelligence(AI) will further accelerate the industries' upgrade and transformation while tracing the path of plastics at different stages of the circular economy, achieving a comprehensive closed-loop ecosystem. Besides, AI can assist enterprises to achieve dual improvements in production efficiency and precision through process innovation, and maintain a competitive edge in the progressively digitalized development landscape. CHINAPLAS 2026 is committed to promoting the high-end, green, and intelligent development of plastics and rubber industries, reshaping their future.[Fully Tapping into International Markets, with Global Business Opportunities within Reach]CHINAPLAS has deeply rooted itself in China's plastics and rubber market, serving as an outlet for development opportunities in Asia and the world. The fair in 2025 attracted 281,206 professionals from over 170 countries and regions worldwide, with 68,542 visitors (24.37%) from overseas, marking a new leap in internationalization. Exhibitors successfully pursued networking and trade opportunities further by forming strategic partnerships and signing deals with local and international buyers, demonstrating the exhibition's ability in converting trade opportunities to tangible results. CHINAPLAS 2026 promotion has kickstarted-visiting industry chambers of commerce, associations and buyers, participating in key industry events and running targeted promotional campaigns, to reach global buyers and discover golden opportunities.With booth spaces highly sought-after, CHINAPLAS 2026 will strive to present a global event of professional excellence, plentiful innovative achievements, and significant commercial value. From exhibitors and products, technologies and solutions, concurrent activities to on-site services, the exhibition will bring spectacular experience and value to all participants.

