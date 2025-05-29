Remarkable Closing of CHINAPLAS 2025: Driving Promising Prospect for Global Plastics and Rubber Industries

SHENZHEN, CHINA, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 4-day CHINAPLAS 2025 ended on a remarkable note on April 18 at Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao’an), PR China. With an exhibition area of over 380,000 sqm, more than 4,616 exhibitors and 281,206 professional visitors, the premier plastics and rubber trade fair once again proves its influence and prominent role in the industry with extraordinary results.[Globalization on Rising Tide with Impressive Trade Deals]This year’s trade fair gathered exhibitors from 40 countries and regions, as well as visitors across over 170 countries and regions. Among them, visitors from overseas and Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan region of China surged to 68,542, accounting for 24.37% of overall visitors. This exceptional 141.10% increase compared to CHINAPLAS 2023 in Shenzhen further demonstrates the trade show’s significance in fostering international trade cooperation. Amid the challenging trend in global economic growth, numerous strategic cooperation agreements and deals were achieved between various exhibitors and buyers.“In the face of uncertainty brought by economic slowdown around the world, the success of CHINAPLAS reflects the resilience and vitality of plastics and rubber supply chain. The trade fair promoted both local and foreign trade partnerships, injecting new impetus and developing a more prosperous prospect of the plastics and rubber industries than ever,” said Ms. Ada Leung, General Manager, Adsale Exhibition Services Ltd., the organizer of CHINAPLAS.[Cutting-Edge Technologies Converge to Drive Industrial Transformation]Under the theme of “Transformation · Collaboration · Sustainability”, CHINAPLAS 2025 focused on four key areas - “Circular Economy”, “Digitalization”, “Innovative Materials” and “High-end Technology, Made in China” by displaying over 120 global/Asian debut technologies, more than 3,800 machinery exhibits and innovative solutions from over 1,600 raw material suppliers. From advanced injection molding equipment, AI visual inspection systems to bio-based materials and high-performance flame retardant materials, each technological breakthrough marked a milestone for the industry. In the field of humanoid robots, PEEK, PPA and other new materials helped reduce the weight and improve the endurance of products; in the low-altitude economy segment, lightweight materials were able to fulfill the stringent requirements of UAVs and eVTOL. These innovations formed a strong force for the transition of the plastics and rubber industries to a high-end, intelligent and green era.[Diversified Activities Nurtured Sparkle of Inspiration]A series of more than 20 concurrent events like “Sustainable Plastic Packaging Forum”, “SciXplore Forum”, etc. attracted overwhelming attendance from industry professionals and the management of enterprises. From the technological innovations to market trends and from sustainable development to industrial advancement, these activities served as a bridge for in-depth interaction, accelerating the conversion and application of technological achievements, leading the plastics and rubber industries to a more far-sighted and strategic direction.[Acclaimed Trade Fair Envisioning A Bright Future]With an impressive lineup of more than 4,616 exhibitors, countless innovative solutions and cutting-edge technologies were brought into the spotlight, which were unanimously praised by exhibitors and visitors.Zhang Liang, Vice President, Shenzhen Wote Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.: "With a global vision and superior industry resources, CHINAPLAS 2025 is a grand event for plastics and rubber industries in terms of scale and profundity. Not only has it supplied an efficient platform for Wote to display cutting-edge material technology and sustainable solutions, but it also helped us elevate brand reputation and discover cooperation opportunities through precise business matching and professional forums."Cliff Chan, Senior Corporate Communication Manager, Greater China & ASEAN Region, Polyplastics China Ltd.: "We particularly value how the show connects us with decision-makers from diverse markets, while the extensive media coverage our booth received through interviews and live broadcasts amplified our market presence significantly. After nearly three decades of participation, CHINAPLAS continues to be our most important platform for showcasing innovations and exploring new business opportunities in the global plastics industry."Pu Jianke, General Manager, Jiangyin Kesheng Machinery Co., Ltd.: "Over the past few years, CHINAPLAS has seen continuous increment in traffic, as well as number of foreign buyers. We not only signed a record high number of deals onsite, but also gained wide recognition from both domestic and international clients with our breakthrough product exhibits and proficient technical explanation!"Jin Junliang, Marketing Director, Dekuma Rubber and Plastic Technology (Dongguan) Ltd.: "At this year's CHINAPLAS, we have in depth discussion with multinational buyer groups from different countries, and receive a number of cooperation invitations from global clients. We look forward to participating in CHINAPLAS 2026 in Shanghai!"Tian Dayong, Chairman, Dalian Altma Industry Co., Ltd.: "At this year’s CHINAPLAS in Shenzhen, we succeeded in signing contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies and top local enterprises. This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without Adsale’s trade fair that empowered our brand and products to stand out."Besides compliments from exhibitors, visitors also heaped praises on the trade show.Ebbo Botwe, President, Ghana Plastic Manufacturers’ Association: "I led 21 delegates to visit CHINAPLAS 2025 in Shenzhen for the first time. The takeaways are enormous and very beneficial to both development and upgrading of Ghana’s plastics industry. We witnessed the latest machines, technologies and innovations. Without doubt, this will help Ghana’s local plastic industry retool, redesign and most importantly to improve efficiency tremendously. Four delegates signed purchase deals at the fair and the rest are in the progress of discussing potential deals with machinery and raw materials suppliers. We will be proud to form a much bigger delegation to CHINAPLAS 2026 in Shanghai."Wilson Pandhika, Secretary General, Indonesian Plastics Recyclers: "We were particularly impressed by the strong emphasis on sustainable materials, advanced recycling technologies and high-efficiency machinery - all of which are highly relevant to the ongoing transformation of Indonesia’s plastics recycling sector. Our delegation greatly appreciated the opportunity to meet and exchange ideas with international technology providers, plus to explore new solutions that can directly support our mission to enhance the quality, efficiency, and environmental responsibility of recycling operations in Indonesia. Events like CHINAPLAS play an essential role in fostering global collaboration, opening doors to new partnerships, and accelerating the adoption of advanced technologies in developing markets such as ours."Anil K Kohli, Executive Director and Chief Technical Officer, TPAC Packaging from Thailand: "We visited CHINAPLAS 2025 with a 40-member team, and were thoroughly impressed by the advanced technological solutions showcased in molds and machinery solutions for rigid plastic products. They were produced with cutting-edge solutions at very competitive prices. A key highlight of our visit was sourcing suppliers for sustainable material options, including PCR grades of PET, PP, and HDPE, which align perfectly with our goals for environmentally responsible production. Our team unanimously agrees that attending CHINAPLAS delivered exceptional value in terms of knowledge gained and strategic connections made."Nie Jiasheng, Head of Manufacturing/Technology Department, TCL King Electrical Appliances (Huizhou) Co.,Ltd.: "My purposes of visit were to explore the latest technology and solutions in the industry, assess the advancement of raw materials, equipment and processes, gain insights into industry trends like green and smart manufacturing, application of new materials, as well as learn from competitors and benchmarking companies. I was particularly impressed with the flexible production line associated with robot, which greatly reduced the manufacturing cost and improved production efficiency."Zhao Xiyuan, Head of Manufacturing/Technology Department, Gerresheimer Medical Plastic Systems (Dongguan) Co.,Ltd.: "This year’s CHINAPLAS felt more technology-oriented from new energy vehicles to robots, as well as medical and healthcare to green packaging. Plastics and rubber materials were becoming the core element of high-end manufacturing with their unique performance and innovation. I was pleased to have found the small auxiliary equipment for injection molding machine that the company had been searching for a long time, and I am thrilled to participate again."We sincerely appreciate the trust and support from all industry elites. While the epic CHINAPLAS 2025 was concluded, opportunities await and pleasant memories stay.

