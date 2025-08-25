Vaccine Storage And Packaging Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Vaccine Storage And Packaging Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Vaccine Storage And Packaging Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent years, the market size for vaccine storage and packaging has seen robust growth. Projected to rise from $22.15 billion in 2024, it will hit a value of $23.87 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The remarkable expansion witnessed in the past period is linked to heightened initiatives towards immunization, an increase in vaccine production, broader reach of cold chain logistics, substantial government spending on healthcare infrastructure, and a surge in the occurrence of infectious diseases.

Expectations are high for robust expansion in the vaccine storage and packaging market in the forthcoming years. The market is projected to reach $31.82 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This predicted growth during the forecast period can be linked to the escalating demand for mRNA and biologics-based vaccines, increased requirement for ultra-cold storage systems, the internationalization of vaccine distribution networks, regulatory emphasis on compliance with safety and quality standards, and advances in temperature-monitoring technologies. Key trends expected during this period consist of the implementation of smart packaging incorporating real-time tracking, a move towards environmentally friendly and sustainable packaging resources, the amalgamation of IoT and AI in managing cold chains, an increase in outsourcing packaging services to expert firms, and the expansion of modular and portable storage units for final-point delivery.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Vaccine Storage And Packaging Market?

The surge in vaccine production is projected to turbo-charge the expansion of the vaccine storage and packaging sector. Vaccines are substances designed to prompt our immune response, essentially training the body to combat specific diseases by imitating natural infection processes. A swell in vaccine production can mainly be attributed to the rising prevalence of contagious diseases, thereby escalating the universal demand for preventive healthcare to help control disease outbreaks and shield public wellbeing. Successful vaccine production necessitates robust storage and packaging, given the high susceptibility of vaccines to temperature fluctuations and potential contamination. This necessitates a particular emphasis on specialized packing and cold-chain logistics to ensure the maintenance of their efficacy and safety throughout handling and distribution processes. To exemplify, the World Health Organization, an intergovernmental organization based in Switzerland, reported in February 2025, that the annual global production capacity for seasonal flu vaccines stood at 1.53 billion doses. Thus, the surge in vaccine production serves as a primary driver for the vaccine storage and packaging sector's growth.

Which Players Dominate The Vaccine Storage And Packaging Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Vaccine Storage And Packaging Global Market Report 2025 include:

• McKesson Corporation

• AmerisourceBergen Corporation

• DHL International GmbH

• United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS)

• FedEx Corporation

• PHCbi (Panasonic Healthcare Co. Ltd.)

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• DB Schenker

• Corning Incorporated

• STERIS plc

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Vaccine Storage And Packaging Market?

Leading firms in the vaccine storage and packaging sector are prioritizing the creation of unique goods and the use of high-tech solutions such as direct-to-fill technology. This innovation helps simplify the vaccine manufacturing process and lessen the potential for contamination. The direct-to-fill technique lowers contamination risk, cuts down the handling time, and ensures the vaccine's stability and integrity, resulting in improved safety and efficiency during the production phase. For example, Nipro PharmaPackaging, a medical equipment production company based in Belgium, in October 2024, introduced D2 (Direct-to-Fill) glass vials, an EZ-fill technology-based ready-to-use (RTU) solution. These vials that undergo pre-washing, depyrogenation, sterilization, and packaging steps, seamlessly integrate into aseptic fill-finish lines. With their ability to work with various machines, D2F vials boost efficiency, decrease breakage and defects, and provide superior durability and cost-effectiveness by utilizing their nest and tub packaging system.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Vaccine Storage And Packaging Market Growth

The vaccine storage and packaging market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Vaccine Storage, Vaccine Packaging

2) By Material: Plastic, Glass, Paper And Paperboard, Other Materials

3) By Vaccine Type: Messenger Ribonucleic Acid (mRNA) Vaccine, Deoxyribonucleic Acid Vaccine, Protein-based vaccine, Viral Vector Vaccine

4) By Application: Human Vaccine, Animal Vaccine

5) By End User: Pharma And Biotech Companies, Diagnostic Centers, Clinical Research Organization, Other Healthcare Facilities

Subsegments:

1) By Vaccine Storage: Refrigerators, Freezers, Cold Boxes, Vaccine Carriers, Ultra-Low Temperature Storage Units

2) By Vaccine Packaging: Vials, Ampoules, Prefilled Syringes, Blister Packs, Cartons And Labels

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Vaccine Storage And Packaging Market By 2025?

In 2025's Vaccine Storage And Packaging Global Market Report, North America emerged as the leading region. It's anticipated that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report comprehensively examines multiple regions, specifically, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

