Explosives, Weapons And Contraband Detection Equipment Market to Reach $10.61 Billion by 2029 with 5% CAGR

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Explosives, Weapons And Contraband Detection Equipment Market Size And Growth?

The market for equipment detecting explosives, weapons, and contraband shows robust growth in recent years. There will be an increase in the market size from $8.26 billion in 2024 to $8.71 billion in 2025, with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) expected to be 5.4%. The reasons for the growth observed in the historic period can be linked to compulsory safety inspections at ports and borders, government funding in national security infrastructure, global collaboration in combating terrorism, the establishment of consistent security protocols in transportation centers, and essential infrastructure regulations for public safety.

Anticipated to see robust growth in the upcoming years, the market size for equipment detecting explosives, weapons, and contraband is projected to escalate to $10.61 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. Several factors contributing to this predicted growth within the forecast period include the escalation of defense budgets, increasing worldwide air passenger traffic, expanding e-commerce and air cargo inspection, mounting need for security in mass transit systems, and an increase in security screening at venues with high footfall. Key trends within these forecast years include the utilization of AI for threat detection, leveraging machine learning in image recognition, progression in x-ray diffraction and computed tomography, advancement in trace detection technologies, and the downsizing of detection systems to allow for portable deployment.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Explosives, Weapons And Contraband Detection Equipment Market?

The surge in terrorist actions is predicted to fuel the expansion of the explosives, weapons, and contraband detection equipment industry. Terrorist actions, carried out by non-government entities to reach political, ideological or religious objectives, involve the use of violence, threat, or intimidation. The escalation in such activities primarily stems from intensifying regional conflicts that engender governmental instability, disturb social harmony, and provide fertile ground for extremist factions to thrive, enlist, and strategize attacks more conveniently. Due to the heightened terror activities and the consequent perceived threat to societal security, governments, and private companies are urged to invest in superior detection systems for pre-emptive identification and neutralization of probable threats. For instance, in January 2025, the European Parliament, a government institution based in France, reported roughly 120 terrorist incidents throughout the European Union in 2023, with 98 confirmed attacks, nine unsuccessful attempts, and 13 thwarted plots. This marks a significant jump from 28 incidents in 2022 and 18 in 2021. Consequently, the escalating terrorist activities will spur the expansion of the explosives, weapons, and contraband detection equipment market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Explosives, Weapons And Contraband Detection Equipment Market?

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Explosives, Weapons And Contraband Detection Equipment Market?

Leading businesses in the market for explosives, weapons, and contraband detection equipment are intensifying their efforts to create advanced solutions, including x-ray diffraction scanners. These innovative devices provide in-depth material analysis without causing harm to the items scanned. X-ray diffraction scanners determine the identity of materials by observing how X-rays are diffracted when they come into contact with a substance's atomic structure. For instance, in April 2024, Smiths Detection, a UK-based firm renowned for its expertise in security screening and threat detection technologies, introduced the SDX 10060 XDi. A cutting-edge x-ray diffraction scanner, the SDX 10060 XDi has exceptional capabilities in identifying materials by scrutinizing their molecular structures, thereby effectively differentiating between substances with similar densities. This device is highly effective in detecting a wide range of evolving compounds, from homemade explosives to narcotics, whether they come in solid, liquid, or powder forms. XRD is also beneficial for customs officials, as it can optimize the identification and examination of contraband items. The SDX 10060 XDi comes equipped with an automatic explosive alarm resolution feature, is compatible with baggage and material handling systems, and has been designed to comply with existing and forthcoming international regulatory standards like ECAC 3.1/3.2 and TSA 7.2.

How Is The Explosives, Weapons And Contraband Detection Equipment Market Segmented?

The explosives, weapons and contraband detection equipment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Detection Equipment: Handheld Detectors, Portable Detectors, Fixed Detectors, Baggage Scanners, Vehicle Scanners

2) By Technology: Ion Mobility Spectrometry (IMS), Computed Tomography (CT), X-ray Imaging, Raman Spectroscopy, Mass Spectrometry, Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS)

3) By End-Use Sector: Government, Transportation, Commercial, Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By Handheld Detectors: Metal Detectors, Trace Detectors, Explosive Vapor Detectors, Chemical Detectors, Radiation Detectors

2) By Portable Detectors: Backscatter X-Ray Devices, Portable Gas Chromatographs, Ion Mobility Spectrometry (IMS) Devices, Raman Spectroscopy Devices, Portable Neutron Detectors

3) By Fixed Detectors: Millimeter Wave Scanners, Full-Body Scanners, X-Ray Imaging Systems, Radiation Portal Monitors, Automatic Threat Detection Systems

4) By Baggage Scanners: Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners, Dual-View X-Ray Scanners, Multi-View X-Ray Scanners, Explosive Detection Systems (EDS), Automated Baggage Handling Scanners

5) By Vehicle Scanners: Under Vehicle Surveillance Systems (UVSS), Drive-Through X-Ray Systems, Gamma Ray Scanners, Neutron Scanners, License Plate Recognition (LPR) Systems

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Explosives, Weapons And Contraband Detection Equipment Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific dominated the global market for explosives, weapons, and contraband detection equipment. However, North America is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth in the coming forecast period. The report includes all regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa in its analysis of the explosives, weapons and contraband detection equipment market.

