Toyooka City Releases Sightseeing Pass for Izushi Castle Town

TOYOOKA, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visit Kinosaki, Toyooka City's official tourism organization, has released a new sightseeing pass for Toyooka City's Izushi Castle Town.Izushi is a castle town popular for its nostalgic atmosphere of old Japan. The town has many interesting attractions, including the Izushi Castle Ruins, Samurai House Karoyashiki, and Eirakukan Kabuki Theater. There are also many local specialties such as Izushi Pottery, Willow Craft, and Izushi Sara Soba noodles.With the pass, visitors can enter Samurai House Karoyashiki, Eirakukan Kabuki Theater, the Izushi History Museum, and enjoy soba noodles, the town's specialty.Samurai House KaroyashikiThis home was the former residence of a high-ranking samurai living in Izushi long ago. It now holds many samurai artifacts, and from the outside, it looks like a one-story building. But once visitors step inside, they will discover a two-story building full of secrets to deceive enemy spies, and a chance for a photo with the samurai lord himself.Eirakukan Kabuki TheaterEirakukan Kabuki Theater is the oldest working kabuki theater in the Kansai region. Kabuki is one of Japan’s most famous theater arts. A visit to Eirakukan Kabuki Theater will put visitors on, behind, and under the stage, all rare and fantastic experiences to feel like a real kabuki actor and take a closer look at the mysterious workings of a traditional kabuki stage.Izushi History MuseumThe Izushi History Museum is housed in the former residence of the Fukutomi family, wealthy merchants who traded raw silk and cast metal products. Visitors can discover historical documents, samurai armor, and relics during a walk through the main building, annex, and storehouse.Izushi Sara Soba NoodlesSoba, or buckwheat noodles, are a Japanese favorite. Izushi Sara Soba is Izushi Castle Town’s specialty. While soba is usually served in large dishes, Izushi Sara Soba is served in small portions on small plates to display local Izushi porcelain pottery. Choose 3 soba noodle restaurants from over 30 locations.Book your Izushi Must-Visits Pass on Visitkinosaki.com

