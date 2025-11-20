Snow Crab Season Reels in Tourists in Japan’s Tattoo-Friendly Hot Spring Town Kinosaki Onsen

Kinosaki Onsen in winter Snow Crab in Kinosaki Onsen Sekogani, the female counterpart to the large Snow Crab. Their red roe eggs are prized for their taste and abundance.

TOYOOKA, HYOGO, JAPAN, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 6, the popular resort town of Kinosaki Onsen in Japan’s Hyogo Prefecture welcomed the first Snow Crab catch of the season. The Snow Crab, also known as Matsuba Crab, is a local delicacy caught in the waters just north of Kinosaki Onsen.Residents and tourists alike praise the taste of snow crab for its unique sweetness and ability to go with a variety of other dishes. With an average length of 70 centimeters, the legs of a Snow Crab pack an impressive amount of sweet, briny flavor in their succulent meat. While frozen Snow Crab is available all year long in Japan, Kinosaki Onsen prides itself on timing - visitors enjoy this delicacy in winter, when the Snow Crabs are fished from the nearby Sea of Japan.The official Snow Crab season runs from November to March. The tight timing for a taste of this elusive crab is due to local fishing restrictions in an effort to maintain the current population numbers. Guests staying in Kinosaki Onsen are usually served the freshly caught Snow Crab with dinner banquet meals in their traditional Japanese rooms.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.