Systems Scientist and Futurist Dr. Ruth Miller Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

Even as a young child, Dr. Ruth Miller was a profoundly deep thinker who listened vividly to her innermost self. She recalls being five years old and seeing dilapidated, run- down buildings, and thinking, How can anyone be happy when their neighborhood looks so bad? Her concerns about the world "not working for everyone," became part of her psyche, her journey toward a higher level of consciousness.

Today, decades later, this extraordinarily gifted woman has helped hundreds of individuals shift their individual consciousness so they live joyfully and abundantly, rather than living in scarcity, highly stressed. Her work puts us in touch with those deeper aspects of our being so we become more aware of who we truly are, beyond our physical selves. Because there’s more to our existence than just being a body moving through the world, we have purpose, meaning, and we are meant to live connected to who we are as higher beings.

Ruth L. Miller, Ph.D. is a systems scientist and futurist who, since the early 1970s, has integrated the study of consciousness into her research and practice. She is described "as a synthesist of all things relevant to consciousness, human potential, and culture." Working with individuals, nonprofits, churches, academic institutions, and small businesses, Dr. Miller helps us navigate the complexities of today's world as we consciously open up to the metaphysical field of life.

Dr. Miller has taught numerous classes and led countless workshops on new paradigms, systems thinking, and futures research. She served as director of the Cybernetic Systems Program at San Jose State University, as well as adjunct faculty at Antioch University-Seattle, Marylhurst University, and Portland State University. She has taught courses on science & religion, world religions, adult education, metaphysics, and the business of ministry at the Living Enrichment Institute and New West Seminary—receiving the highest evaluations for her classes at all of these institutions. She currently offers classes and workshops on consciousness and applied metaphysics throughout the Pacific Northwest, and an online course about the culture that must be emerging for humanity's well-being at Gaia Living Systems Institute (www.gaialivingsystems.org)

She earned the doctorate in Systems Science from Portland State University, the M.S. in Cybernetic Systems from San Jose State University, a Certificate in environmental studies from Long Beach State University with a teaching-guide on radiation, biology, and society, and a B.A. in Anthropology with minors in American literature and museum studies at the University of New Mexico.

​In addition to the Ph.D., Miller has earned the Doctor of Divinity degree at Emerson Institute. As a minister ordained in the New Thought tradition, she offers an interfaith approach to spiritual development, facilitating transformative processes, and helping to grow congregations in the Unity, Science of Mind, and Unitarian Universalist traditions.

Dr. Miller is also the author of over two dozen incredible books that integrate her scientific, cultural, and spiritual understandings. Some of these books include Earth Can Still be Home, Making the World Go Away, Madonna, Magdalene, and Beyond, Calm Healing – mind-body medicine methods with its 2nd edition: Empowered Care, Language of Life and To Restore Earth's Balance. Her most recent release, a set of books she's calling "Ruth Miller's Spiritual Development Series" includes modern-language interpretations of works by Emma Curtis Hopkins, Emilie Cady, Lillian DeWaters, and A Course in Miracles. She also maintains several websites that provide access to her work.

Dr. Miller was recently named the President of the Emerson Institute, a theological seminary offering courses ranging from New Thought Practitioner and Minister training through the Doctor of Divinity, the Doctor of Consciousness Studies, and degrees in Interfaith Ministry.

We are entering a new paradigm, Dr. Miller wholeheartedly emphasizes. one where the old systems and beliefs are falling away, as we move toward a world rooted in love, connection, one where basic human rights are like flowing rivers.

In her early youth, her inquisitive nature, unending curiosity, and compassionate heart led Dr Miller to ponder and grapple with how much of our thought patterns and words lead us to live less abundant lives, laying the groundwork for her notable accomplishments throughout her life.

As she studied anthropology, became a Navy wife, explored, soul searched, and delved deeper, it began to dawn on her "how we talk a lot about how to make things better but don’t understand why things are as bad as they are." She then volunteered in environmental work, acquired more degrees, became a college professor, and applied all that in community and organizational development work.

Then, when her body was in great distress and traditional medicine was not effective, she realized that healing the whole person - mind, body, and spirit - was the key to real, genuine healing, and she found the path to be healed. That's when she figured she needed to be working more in consciousness - so she became a New Thought Minister and began writing and teaching about how consciousness shapes our world.

Her understanding of why we live the way we live furthered her realization that humanity as a whole is shifting: we are in a process of being able to experience all we ever hoped for. We are evolving beyond injustice, war, violence, and fear, up-leveling our vibration to become more sensitive to the world around us and more connected to a state of peace, compassion, and harmony, within.

So, while our society appears to be filled with duality - rich and poor, evil and good - we can find harmony and balance in our own lives simply by looking inward.

Today, Dr. Miller sees us beginning to embody the kind of behavior that makes the world a peaceful place, to consciously seed the transformation of human culture, as we go through this transformation from an Empire culture based on fear, to a new humanity, living in the heavenly world that is blossoming within us. She sees that in the rise of permaculture and regenerative solutions, in the work of people like Dr. Joe Dispenza, helping people rewire their brains to undo the old programming, and in the massive increase in spiritual approaches to living abundant lives showing up on YouTube.

Dr Miller shares with us that in 2040 is "we will see things we never imagined possible” - in a way that communities all thrive while urban centers dissolve, and folks live a fearless, abundant, joyful existence.

With a mission centered on helping others harness the limitless potential within ourselves, she continues to develop her skills and abilities, offering hope and practical tools for those ready to embrace a more intentional, fulfilling life.

In her two-part interview, she will discuss some of her wonderful books, share her innate wisdom and soulful gifts, and demonstrates how she is a beacon of hope even in these troubling times.

For more information, please visit https://ruthlmillerphd.com/

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno

