Sara McKenzie Mixed Media Art Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sara McKenzie transitioned from a forty-year highly distinguished career in biopharmaceuticals to applying her creative talents later in life towards making art, becoming a highly sought after celebrated mixed media artist. But Sara is more than just her esteemed titles. She is a visionary with an empathetic heart, whose story is one of determination, resilience, and transformation.

Her journey from academia to art began serendipitously as a high school student when young Sara became intrigued with chemistry class and knew she wanted to learn more. Her inquisitive mind and exuberance for learning had her pondering why people get diseased, how do our bodies function, how do our brains work? This led her to enthusiastically pursue a career in Science.

In 1979, Sara got a bachelor's degree, with honors, in chemistry and biology from Iowa State University of Science and Technology. In 1984 Sara earned a Doctor of Philosophy in biochemistry and immunology from the University of Kansas. She then completed a Master of Business Administration in general management from Simmons College, graduating in 1993, where she was recognized with the Pat Miller Leadership Award.

From there Sara held many leadership roles that helped her earn a top -notch reputation. From 1999 to 2004, Sara was Executive Program director at Sepracor Pharmaceuticals, where she received the Star of Distinction Award for exceptional performance, and from 2004 to 2006 she was Vice president of project management at Invivodata. At Synta Pharmaceuticals, she was honored with the Supernova Award for Exceptional Employees for her work from 2006-2008.

From 2008 and 2010, Sara became Vice president of development operations at NormOxys, managing a cross-functional team and advancing therapeutic programs. Thereafter, she became an independent consultant in biopharmaceutical development offering expert guidance to start-up organizations challenged with the complexities of drug development. She was a principal at PharmaDirections, where she contributed to strategic planning and project management for biotechnology clients. Even as her career quickly accelerated and she spent many amazing years working in a variety of leadership roles, there was always a part of her that felt a void. Upon retiring she began exploring her artistic side full-time, and she launched Sara McKenzie Art as a vehicle for her passion for creative expression.

Sara describes how she builds her paintings layer by layer using a combination of pastels, paper and paint, often removing portions to reveal the story underneath. Her heart and soul are continually exploring. She prefers working with bold bright colors over muted tones and the results are playful, vibrant, whimsical creations that speak to the veiwer’s soul. She recognizes that color is a power emotional trigger.

Sara's art is deeply rooted in the subconscious rather than the conscience level; never predictable but genuinely authentic. She paints in what she describes as a "flow" state where she listens to her inner guidance. Instead of approaching the canvas with a detailed plan, she allows feelings, visions, or subconscious imagery to lead the way. With each brushstroke she trusts the moment, her visions, and the freedom of it all. With every painting she invites us to also trust what we feel and she hopes her paintings "draw us in," so we unlock a treasure trove of our own imagination that enlighten our sense of joy. It is art that explore the depths of our human consciousness, thoughts, emotions, and experiences.

Since her first public exhibit in 2023, her work has been exhibited throughout Europe and the United States and has been receiving worldwide acclaim.

Alongside her professional endeavors, Sara is affiliated with the New Mexico State Committee of Women in the Arts Inc. and the Rio Grande Art Association. Her philanthropy includes the Santa Fe Desert Chorale, the Santa Fe Animal Shelter, Girls Inc. of Santa Fe, and Communities in Schools of New Mexico.

Looking ahead, Sara's future in the world of art is promising as she continues to leave an indelible imprint on communities and the world at large. Through each painting she invites viewers to engage with the world, and appreciate the healing power of art, as we work towards a sustainable and civic minded future that will benefit us all.

Close Up Radio recently featured Sara McKenzie in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday November 11th at 2pm Eastern, and with Doug Llewlyn on Tuesday November 18th at 4pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-sara-mckenzie-mixed/id1785721253?i=1000736424103

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-306549171/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2P7eIC1hS17o7JwPLkb5Na

For more information, please visit https://saramckenzieart.com/

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.