UNITAR Youth Leadership for SDGs Workshop Concludes Successfully in Tokyo

Over the first two days of the Tokyo workshop, held at the United Nations University Headquarters in Tokyo, participants took part in expert-led lectures and discussions led by representatives from the UN system, academia, and civil society.

Sessions focused on SDG evaluation, public engagement and communication, and youth-led approaches to inclusive community development. Notable guest speakers included Mr. Tetsuo Kondo, UNITAR Division for Prosperity Board Member and former Director of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Representation Office in Tokyo, and Ms. Kaoru Nemoto, Director of the United Nations Information Centre (UNIC) in Tokyo.

The workshop also showcased good practices from community initiatives in Japan, with discussions led by Ms. Jue Wang, Project Assistant Professor in Developmental Psychology at the University of Tokyo, and Mr. Hiroaki Ishikawa, Founder of General Incorporated Association Community and Social Support for Childcare and Youth. Six university and high school students from Japan presented their community initiatives and engaged in lively cross-cultural dialogue with the Chinese participants through a panel discussion.