Call for Applications: UNITAR Green Economic Acceleration: A Japan-ASEAN Strategic Programme for Sustainable Green Finance

26 May 2026, Hiroshima, Japan – The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) invites government officials, private-sector leaders and professionals in ASEAN countries to apply for the Green Economic Acceleration: A Japan-ASEAN Strategic Programme for Sustainable Green Finance, a Japan-funded regional training programme to strengthen Japan-ASEAN cooperation in sustainable finance, green economic development and regional economic resilience. The application deadline is 25 June 2026 (11:59 p.m. JST [UTC+9]).

Through online learning, expert-led sessions, peer exchange, capstone project development and engagement with Japanese institutions and industry leaders, participants will develop practical solutions that can contribute to sustainable growth and green economic transformation in their countries and across the region.

The Green Economic Acceleration programme will run from July 2026 to March 2027 and is open to government officials and private-sector professionals working in areas such as finance, energy, infrastructure, industry, sustainability, investment, technology and related fields.

The training programme is offered free of charge, thanks to the financial support of the Government and the People of Japan.