UNITAR Hiroshima Youth Ambassador Programme 2025 Concludes with Vision for Peace

Launched in 2010, the Hiroshima Youth Ambassador programme aims to foster youth leadership for a more peaceful world. UNITAR works closely with partner organizations to encourage active engagement and leadership among the youth, who will play a vital role in achieving lasting global peace.

The 2025 programme, held in the year marking 80 years since the atomic bombings, consisted of four workshop sessions where participants deepened their understanding of three themes: human rights and international law, passing on the legacy of atomic bomb survivors, and peace education. Guest speakers included representatives from local civil society organizations active in Hiroshima, graduate researchers specializing in international cooperation, and international practitioners who had previously taken part in UNITAR’s nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation training programme for diplomats, held in Hiroshima. These experts shared their insights and experiences, contributing to participants’ broader understanding of peacebuilding efforts.

To be honest, until now I had only heard about the experiences of atomic bomb survivors in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Through this training, I was able to learn about the perspectives of survivors in other countries, which gave me an opportunity to reconsider my views, including on peace education."- Yuuya Morishita, UNITAR Hiroshima Youth Ambassador 2025

The Youth Ambassadors joined UNITAR’s youth dialogue event for international peace on 6 August, where they presented thematic road maps outlining their visions for a peaceful, nuclear-weapon-free world by 2050. They also engaged in lively discussions with leading global figures, including senior UN officials, hibakusha (atomic bombing survivors), the governor of Hiroshima Prefecture, and other distinguished experts working on the front lines of peace and disarmament.