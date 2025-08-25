Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 26, 2025
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Auglaize
|Auglaize County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Wapakoneta Area Job-Ready Sites Community Improvement Corporation
10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2024
|Basic Audit
|Logan Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Brown
|Fayetteville-Perry Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Butler
|Village of Jacksonburg
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Carroll
|Center Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Carroll County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Clark
|Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Clark County Convention Facilities Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Columbiana
|Columbiana County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Columbiana County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Coshocton
|Coshocton County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Crawford
|Crawford County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Hope Behavioral Health, LLC
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|City of North Olmsted
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Darke
|Village of New Weston
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Defiance
|Noble Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Delaware
|Berkshire Township-City of Delaware Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|Youthbuild Columbus Community School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Gallia
|Gallia Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Greene
|City of Beavercreek
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Guernsey
|Knox Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Village of Senecaville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Hamilton
|Silverton Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Wyoming Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Henry
|Village of Liberty Center
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Highland
|Community Improvement Corporation of Greenfield, Ohio
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Hillsboro Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Highland Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Huron
|Celeryville Conservancy District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|New Haven Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Knox
|Fredericktown Community Joint Emergency Ambulance District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lake
|City of Willoughby Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Licking
|Johnstown Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|New Albany East Community Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Granville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Lorain
|Lorain Medina Community Based Correctional Facility
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lucas
|Lake Township-City of Toledo Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Sylvania Area Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Dorr Street Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Medina
|City of Brunswick
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Meigs
|Village of Middleport
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Monroe
|Monroe County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Montgomery
|Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Morgan
|Morgan County Agricultural Society
Special Audit
1/23/2018 TO 5/31/2022
|Special Audit
|FFR
|Muskingum
|Cairn Recovery Resources, LLC
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Muskingum County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Noble
|Caldwell Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Ottawa
|Catawba Island Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Ida Rupp Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Perry
|Monday Creek Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Portage
|Village of Windham
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Shelby
|Community Improvement Corporation of Fort Loramie, Ohio
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Stark
|Sandy Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Marlington Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Jackson Township (Stark County) Energy Special Improvement District , Inc.
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Trumbull
|Hubbard Union Cemetery
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Van Wert
|Village of Ohio City
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Vinton
|Vinton County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Warren
|Village of Butlerville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Union Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Washington
|Adams Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wood
|Lake Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce DBA Visit BG Ohio
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
