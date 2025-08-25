Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Auglaize Auglaize County Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Wapakoneta Area Job-Ready Sites Community Improvement Corporation

10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2024 Basic Audit Logan Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Brown Fayetteville-Perry Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Butler Village of Jacksonburg

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Carroll Center Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Carroll County Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Clark Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Clark County Convention Facilities Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Columbiana Columbiana County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

Columbiana County

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Coshocton Coshocton County Agricultural Society

12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022 Financial Audit FFR

Crawford Crawford County

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Cuyahoga Hope Behavioral Health, LLC

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023 Compliance Examination MED

City of North Olmsted

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Darke Village of New Weston

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Defiance Noble Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Delaware Berkshire Township-City of Delaware Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin Youthbuild Columbus Community School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Gallia Gallia Metropolitan Housing Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Greene City of Beavercreek

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Guernsey Knox Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Village of Senecaville

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Hamilton Silverton Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Wyoming Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Henry Village of Liberty Center

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Highland Community Improvement Corporation of Greenfield, Ohio

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Hillsboro Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Highland Metropolitan Housing Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Huron Celeryville Conservancy District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit New Haven Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Knox Fredericktown Community Joint Emergency Ambulance District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Lake City of Willoughby Landfill

Financial Assurance Certification

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Licking Johnstown Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit New Albany East Community Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Village of Granville

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Lorain Lorain Medina Community Based Correctional Facility

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Lucas Lake Township-City of Toledo Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Sylvania Area Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Dorr Street Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Medina City of Brunswick

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Meigs Village of Middleport

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Monroe Monroe County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Montgomery Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Morgan Morgan County Agricultural Society

Special Audit

1/23/2018 TO 5/31/2022 Special Audit FFR

Muskingum Cairn Recovery Resources, LLC

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023 Compliance Examination MED

Muskingum County Transportation Improvement District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Noble Caldwell Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Ottawa Catawba Island Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Ida Rupp Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Perry Monday Creek Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Portage Village of Windham

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Shelby Community Improvement Corporation of Fort Loramie, Ohio

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Stark Sandy Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Marlington Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Jackson Township (Stark County) Energy Special Improvement District , Inc.

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Trumbull Hubbard Union Cemetery

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Van Wert Village of Ohio City

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Vinton Vinton County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Warren Village of Butlerville

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Union Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Washington Adams Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Wood Lake Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce DBA Visit BG Ohio

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.