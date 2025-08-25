Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Auglaize Auglaize County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Wapakoneta Area Job-Ready Sites Community Improvement Corporation
10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2024		 Basic Audit
Logan Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Brown Fayetteville-Perry Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Butler Village of Jacksonburg
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Carroll Center Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Carroll County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Clark Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Clark County Convention Facilities Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Columbiana Columbiana County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Columbiana County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Coshocton Coshocton County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022		 Financial Audit FFR
Crawford Crawford County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Cuyahoga Hope Behavioral Health, LLC
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023		 Compliance Examination MED
City of North Olmsted
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Darke Village of New Weston
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Defiance Noble Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Delaware Berkshire Township-City of Delaware Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin Youthbuild Columbus Community School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Gallia Gallia Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Greene City of Beavercreek
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Guernsey Knox Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Village of Senecaville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Hamilton Silverton Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Wyoming Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Henry Village of Liberty Center
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Highland Community Improvement Corporation of Greenfield, Ohio
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Hillsboro Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Highland Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Huron Celeryville Conservancy District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
New Haven Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Knox Fredericktown Community Joint Emergency Ambulance District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lake City of Willoughby Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Licking Johnstown Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
New Albany East Community Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Granville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Lorain Lorain Medina Community Based Correctional Facility
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lucas Lake Township-City of Toledo Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Sylvania Area Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Dorr Street Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Medina City of Brunswick
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Meigs Village of Middleport
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Monroe Monroe County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Montgomery Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Morgan Morgan County Agricultural Society
Special Audit
1/23/2018 TO 5/31/2022		 Special Audit FFR
Muskingum Cairn Recovery Resources, LLC
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023		 Compliance Examination MED
Muskingum County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Noble Caldwell Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Ottawa Catawba Island Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Ida Rupp Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Perry Monday Creek Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Portage Village of Windham
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Shelby Community Improvement Corporation of Fort Loramie, Ohio
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Stark Sandy Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Marlington Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Jackson Township (Stark County) Energy Special Improvement District , Inc.
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Trumbull Hubbard Union Cemetery
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Van Wert Village of Ohio City
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Vinton Vinton County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Warren Village of Butlerville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Union Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Washington Adams Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Wood Lake Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce DBA Visit BG Ohio
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit

