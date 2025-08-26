Locksley Resources Announces Transformative Partnership to Fast Track Antimony Processing & Utilization in the USA

MOJAVE PROJECT – Location of the Mojave Project Blocks in south-eastern California, USA Locksley Resources Ltd

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX: LKY / OTCQB: LKYRF) has announced a landmark partnership with Rice University to accelerate the development of domestic antimony processing and utilization in the United States, marking a pivotal advancement in its U.S. Critical Minerals and Energy Resilience Strategy.The collaboration will focus on developing innovative processing solutions and downstream applications for antimony sourced from Locksley’s Mojave Project in California. This initiative positions the Company as a first mover in addressing a critical supply chain gap, with the United States currently lacking commercial-scale antimony processing capacity.Key Highlights>Locksley has formally initiated its U.S. focused downstream innovation strategy to maximize the potential of its high-grade antimony at the Mojave Project>Strategic collaboration with world renowned, Rice University, a global leader in materials science, nanotechnology and energy innovation>Rice University’s proven capability in critical minerals programs, was most recently demonstrated through its collaboration with MTM Critical Minerals Ltd (ASX:MTM) on the Flash Joule Heating technology>Dual initiative agreement focusing on antimony processing and utilization to accelerate “mine-to-market” deployment of this transformative, American made technology, ensuring a U.S. sovereign and independent supply chain>Antimony included as a critical material in President Trump’s Executive Orders, focused on increasing domestic mineral production and reshaping supply chains, aligning our strategy to potential Government funding pathways>Antimony is critical to the U.S. Defense sector, essential for producing ammunition, explosives & propellant, armored vehicles, missile & electronic components and flame-retardant materials>Locksley is positioning to establish the first domestic antimony processing capacity in the United States, addressing a critical gap where currently 90-95% of refined supply comes from countries outside the U.S. alliance network>The integration of upstream development with downstream innovation provides a rare opportunity to build a domestic mine-to-materials supply chain aligned with U.S. strategic needs, while positioning the Company to access a wide range of Government funding opportunities>Majority of antimony processing occurs in China, resulting in 79% of U.S. antimony imports being sourced from China, similar to other critical minerals like REEs and cobalt>China continues to further restrict exports to U.S. by tightening controls on transshipment of material via third-party countriesChairman Nathan Lude commented:“This strategic collaboration with Rice University, which has been formalized in a legally binding Sponsored Research and Development Agreement marks a pivotal step in executing Locksley’s U.S. strategy (mine to market). As a first mover advantage strategy, we are not just rapidly advancing our upstream strategy, we are helping rebuild downstream capacity through materials innovation which America urgently requires. Fast-tracking these two research Thrusts allows us to unlock value from our Mojave asset and play a direct role in sovereign independence of the US defense, energy and AI infrastructure sectors."Next StepsLocksley’s immediate priorities include establishing a U.S. Advisory Board, advancing government engagement, developing commercial licensing pathways, and delivering technical milestones to progress towards pilot project development.ENDS

