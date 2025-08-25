New Principled Technologies study highlights the features and benefits of Dell AX System for Azure Local with PowerFlex

Unlocking hybrid cloud efficiency: Dell AX System for Azure Local with PowerFlex

PT research revealed that the integrated solution offered scalability, flexibility, and high performance

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As enterprises increasingly adopt hybrid cloud and distributed cloud strategies, the demand for infrastructure that can scale seamlessly, perform reliably, and adapt to evolving needs has never been greater. To answer this need, Microsoft offers Azure Local, which “enables customers to deploy and manage VMs and containers to on-premises infrastructure—across multiple sites or data center—directly from Azure, just as they can any other Azure resource,” according to a new research report from Principled Technologies (PT).The Dell AX System for Azure Local, a Microsoft Premier Solution for Azure Local, is a hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) for deploying on-premises Azure Local instances. Per the PT research report, when integrated with Dell PowerFlex external block storage, this solution delivers “a powerful solution for organizations seeking to modernize their hybrid cloud infrastructure without compromising control or performance” while leveraging “massive scalability, high performance, and high availability capabilities or PowerFlex storage with the operational benefits of an Azure-native unified hybrid cloud resource management plane.”The research report from PT explores in depth many aspects and features of Dell AX System for Azure Local with PowerFlex, including Azure Resource Manager (ARM) templates, Azure Stack HCI, Dell OpenManage integration with Windows Admin Center, Azure Arc-enabled services, and more. PT also highlights performance testing from Dell, showing that across four workload profiles, storage performance scaled with the number of nodes, “with minimal performance degradation even at larger instance sizes,” according to the report.The report concludes, “Together, the Dell AX System for Azure Local and PowerFlex empower enterprises to streamline operations, consolidate workloads, reduce infrastructure silos, and future-proof their hybrid cloud environments while maintaining centralized control across deployments and physical sites through the Azure portal. If your organization is facing challenges with scaling storage independently of compute resources, accommodating a diverse variety of workload types in a single universal storage layer, or operating at a scale where consistent performance and availability are critical, Dell AX System with PowerFlex could deliver the flexibility, performance, and resilience your hybrid cloud strategy needs.”To learn more, read the research report at: https://facts.pt/EtRw6nh About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.