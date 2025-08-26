Former Amazon Engineer Announces Private Beta of AI-Powered Personal Assistant

Daxtr introduces a proactive AI sidekick that handles daily tasks via SMS and redefines consumer AI monetization through intent.

As someone with ADHD, I’ve always felt overwhelmed by life’s micro-obligations—countless tiny tasks that drain focus and time.” — Ryan Wang

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daxtr, a new AI startup founded by former Amazon and Atlassian engineer Ryan Wang, today announced its private beta. Daxtr is a proactive, SMS-based AI assistant that handles life’s micro-obligations—small but tedious tasks like booking appointments, managing calendars, and sending reminders—freeing users from daily mental clutter. The service is completely free, with no subscriptions or ads.The inspiration came from Founder and CEO Ryan Wang’s personal experience. “As someone with ADHD, I’ve always felt overwhelmed by life’s micro-obligations—countless tiny tasks that drain focus and time,” said Wang. “True utility doesn’t come from another app to manage. It comes from an intelligent system that anticipates your needs and acts on them. That’s Daxtr.”This solution addresses a massive and growing market. The global AI assistant market is projected to expand from $14 billion to over $71 billion by 2031, according to Verified Market Research. Daxtr’s unique, proactive approach specifically targets the multi-billion dollar segment focused on personal life management and daily productivity.Daxtr works autonomously in the background. With user permission, it scans emails for context, then initiates conversations via SMS to offer help. For example, upon spotting a dentist reminder, Daxtr texts to ask if it should book the appointment, then handles the call, scheduling, and calendar update—all via text.Daxtr is free because it uses a novel model that monetizes intent, not attention. It securely analyzes aggregated, anonymized intent signals—like travel or commerce needs—and provides these privacy-safe insights to partners. This allows brands to reach high-intent users without ads inside Daxtr, keeping the user experience seamless and free. Future plans include facilitating transactions through API partners to earn commissions, further aligning Daxtr’s success with task completion for users.Daxtr’s vision is to become the essential layer for everyday consumer decisions —a centralized hub for managing logistics across healthcare, travel, and commerce. “Consumers expect proactive help but won’t pay a subscription,” added Wang. “The opportunity is in delivering outcomes. We’re giving people their time and mental clarity back. We’re selling a better life, not a better app.”Daxtr is now inviting users to join its private beta waitlist at https://daxtr.ai/waitlist

