PBP Partners Launches to Bring Practical AI Solutions to the Service Industry and Real Estate Sector

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PBP Partners, a forward-thinking AI consulting firm, has officially launched with a mission to help service-industry and real estate businesses harness the power of artificial intelligence through practical, real-world applications.The company was co-founded by Shane Phillips, a United States Marine Corps veteran, carpenter-turned-tech entrepreneur, and Mehiar “Mehi” Alasyou , a Syrian immigrant and proptech pioneer known for developing the real estate industry’s first AI-powered Comparative Market Analysis (CMA) platform. Together, the duo brings a rare blend of operational grit, technical expertise, and innovation to AI consulting.PBP Partners provides AI consulting and implementation services for small- to mid-market businesses—helping clients identify opportunities, build AI solutions, and train their teams. The firm focuses on practical automation and data-driven innovation that make AI understandable, affordable, and applicable to daily business operations.“Our goal is to take the complexity out of AI,” said Shane Phillips, Co-Founder of PBP Partners. “We believe every business, from contractors to real estate agencies, should have access to the same level of intelligent automation used by major corporations. That’s what we deliver.”“We’re not just building systems; we’re transforming how businesses think about technology,” added Mehiar Alasyou. “AI should empower people, not intimidate them. That’s the heart of what PBP Partners does.”Driving Innovation Across IndustriesBacked by strategic partnerships with n8n and Microsoft, PBP Partners delivers end-to-end AI integration, covering everything from process automation and data intelligence to real estate analytics and workflow optimization.Their portfolio includes successful collaborations with organizations such as an NFL-affiliated sports brand, the U.S. military, and the International Trade Council, showcasing their ability to scale solutions across diverse industries. PBP Partners was also invited to share thought leadership insights at the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY) for their advancements in proptech innovation.A Human Approach to Artificial IntelligenceUnlike traditional consulting firms, PBP Partners takes a hands-on , education-first approach, ensuring clients understand and can independently maintain their AI systems post-deployment.The company’s mission is simple yet powerful:“Demystify AI and empower everyday businesses to grow through intelligent solutions.”About PBP PartnersPBP Partners is a U.S.-based AI consulting firm co-founded by Shane Phillips and Mehiar “Mehi” Alasyou. The company specializes in helping service-based and real estate organizations identify, implement, and scale AI-driven strategies that boost productivity and profitability. With proven expertise across automation, data analytics, and property technology, PBP Partners is redefining how small and mid-sized businesses adopt artificial intelligence.

