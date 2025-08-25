Chalonne Unveils the Étoile Band: A Collaboration with Artist Amadour

The new Étoile luxury Apple Watch band by Chalonne The Étoile Band Design by Artist Amadour x Chalonne Kelp Forest in the California Sea, 2019 © Amadour

Chalonne x Amadour: Wearable Art for the Apple Watch

Étoile is not just a watch band—it's wearable art.” — Carlye Morgan

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chalonne, the premier luxury brand redefining Apple Watch bands, is proud to announce the launch of its newest design, the Étoile Band. This exclusive release brings together the artistry of Los Angeles–based multidisciplinary artist Amadour with Chalonne’s unparalleled commitment to artisan craftsmanship, offering a piece that transcends function to become true wearable art.

The Étoile band distills the essence of Amadour’s vision. Inspired by the theatrical grandeur of early 20th-century Paris and the stage sets of the Ballets Russes, their work also carries forward the spirit of geometric abstraction and Southern California’s Light and Space movement. Its bold black-and-white design recalls the fluid silhouettes of Matisse’s cut-outs, the decadent linework of Aubrey Beardsley, and the stylized elegance of Erté, whose gouache designs for Metro Goldwyn-Mayer distilled the glamour of early Hollywood.

This refined visual language finds its fullest expression in Amadour’s celebrated Ink Terrain Drawings series (2017–ongoing), intricate works where architecture, geometry, and nature unfold in luminous detail. Begun during a formative year in Paris and expanded while earning dual degrees in Studio Art and Art History at UCLA, the series continues to evolve as a meditation on place, time, and belonging.

“Étoile is not just a watch band—it is wearable art,” said Carlye Morgan, Founder of Chalonne. “By merging my life-long passion for art and Chalonne’s dedication to luxury craftsmanship with Amadour’s singular artistic voice, we are redefining personal expression for your wrist.”

Amadour explains, “As a painter working by brush with geometric and natural forms, I am always attentive to how people encounter architecture and light. Bringing that sensibility into the Étoile grounds the Apple Watch in handmade precision, giving it a nuance that recalls the old-world classicism of timekeeping while opening it to the rhythm of contemporary technology.”

The Étoile luxury Apple Watch band embodies this philosophy, offering a rare opportunity to wear original artwork on your wrist while enjoying the comfort, elegance, and timeless quality of handcrafted leather. With the Étoile, luxury meets artistry in a way that is as distinctive as it is unforgettable.

Amadour is a queer, Latinx, nonbinary, first-generation American artist, musician, and writer with Mexican and Colombian roots. Their interdisciplinary practice moves fluidly between geometric painting, orchestral pop ballads, and critical essays, transforming personal and collective histories into spaces of beauty, resonance, and rediscovery.

The Étoile Band is available now, exclusively at chalonne.com.

