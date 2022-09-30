CHALONNE "MADISON" BAND A FINALIST FOR DESIGN EXCELLENCE AWARDS

'Madison' luxury Apple Watch band by Chalonne Chalonne AC Design Excellence Awards Finalist

Chalonne's "Madison" Apple Watch band has been named a finalist for the Accessories Council’s 2022 Design Excellence Awards in the Tech and Innovation category.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chalonne is proud to announce that they have been named a finalist for the Accessories Council’s 2022 Design Excellence Awards. Chalonne's "Madison" Apple Watch band is one of five finalists in the Tech and Innovation category. The 'Madison' luxury Apple Watch band features a dark blue demin cuff with brown Nappa calfskin leather details.

Karen Giberson, President & CEO of the Accessories Council, says of the nomination, "Technology has become a necessary part of our daily lives. Chalonne offers the opportunity to make sure your watch is as stylish as the rest of your wardrobe. The creative and well-designed Chalonne straps will brighten your wardrobe and your day!"

Founder and CEO of Chalonne, Carlye Morgan, says of the nomination, "I am thrilled to be nominated for the Design Excellence Awards and to be a part of such an amazing and supportive organization. The Accessories Council brings together the most talented and forward-thinking designers from around the world, and I am honored and grateful to be among them."

Voting is still open and you can support Chalonne by casting your vote in the Tech & Innovation category at https://market.verb.tech/dea/. Voting ends October 30th, and the winners will be announced during a live event on Wednesday, November 9th, in the beautiful Fashionphile showroom in New York City and via Instagram Live.

Every vote counts, and we are incredibly grateful for your support!

About Chalonne:

Chalonne’s luxury women’s watch bands bring elegant style and timeless design to any Apple Watch. Hand-crafted in France, these brilliant bands incorporate the finest leathers, unique gemstones, and solid 14k gold into their stunning designs. Founded in 2019 by Los Angeles native Carlye Morgan, the brand is a marriage of her love for bold, confident style and her appreciation of modern technology. Chalonne’s unique pieces adorn the wrists of women who appreciate accessories with uncompromising quality and chic design to complement their personal style. Since giving back is built into Chalonne’s culture, since day one, we have donated 4% of the purchase price for every band sold online to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.