NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEWMEDIA.COM Founder and CEO Steve Morris Quoted in Washington Examiner on Social Media Virality StrategiesNEWMEDIA.COM, a leading digital agency specializing in enterprise web development, AI-powered marketing, and social media growth strategies, announced today that CEO Steve Morris was featured and quoted in the Washington Examiner in an article exploring Governor Gavin Newsom’s viral social media tactics and the psychology behind online engagement.The article, titled “Gavin Newsom’s Trump Social Media Strategy Could Backfire”, highlights Morris’s expertise in social virality and audience psychology, particularly how memes, algorithms, and outrage loops can amplify visibility—but not always with intended results.“It’s a combination of confirmation bias with a side of gamification,” Morris explained to the Washington Examiner. “They tap into powerful psychology and chemistry, triggering dopamine and serotonin surges that hit the brain’s reward centers. But the issue is that when people get a rush from a meme, while it’s fun for the moment, that’s where it ends. There’s nothing further, no meaningful action.”He also noted that social media algorithms tend to escalate divisions rather than resolve them:“Hostile content generates more engagement. But because the algorithm can’t distinguish between playful teasing and actual extremism, it boosts whatever keeps people angry and glued to the platform. I’ve seen memes designed to mock opponents actually fire up their supporters instead, creating outrage loops that amplify exposure for both sides.”Read the full article here: https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/campaigns/3759230/gavin-newsom-trump-social-media-strategy-backfire/ Why This MattersAs social algorithms and AI-powered recommendation systems continue to shape public discourse, brands and leaders must adapt their strategies for digital influence and reputation management. NEWMEDIA.COM has pioneered approaches to AI-informed marketing and high-velocity content amplification that are redefining how businesses engage, convert, and scale in today’s algorithm-driven ecosystems.About NEWMEDIA.COMFounded in 1996, NEWMEDIA.COM is a globally recognized digital agency delivering cutting-edge solutions in web development, AI-driven marketing, SEO , brand strategy, and growth engineering. With locations spanning Denver, CO, New York, NY, Chicago, IL and 25 cities across North America, the agency partners with startups, Fortune 100 enterprises, and government organizations to leverage AI, social platforms, and data analytics to dominate attention and conversion in a competitive marketplace.For more information, visit https://newmedia.com NEWMEDIA.COMOne World Trade285 Fulton Street, Suite 8500New York, NY 10007

