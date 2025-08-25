Weber Legal Nurse Consulting to Exhibit at CAALA Vegas, an Annual Conference of Consumer Attorneys, August 28-31

Silvia Aninye, CEO Weber Legal Nurse Consulting Weber Legal Nurse Consulting

Weber Legal Nurse Consulting CEO Silvia Aninye to answer questions on how patients benefit when consumer attorneys work with legal nurse consultants.

The relationship between Legal Nurse Consultants and personal injury attorneys is like a good marriage.” — Silvia Aninye

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- An estimated 3000 consumer attorneys from across the country will descend on Las Vegas for the annual legal conference. Weber Legal Nurse Consulting CEO Silvia Aninye, who is an affiliated member of CAALA (Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles), will attend and also have a booth in the Cristal Ballroom at The Wynn, August 28-31.Aninye says, “Personal Injury attorneys or consumer attorneys are not ‘ambulance chasers’ but professionals who represent people at the worst time of their lives. Many of the clients are suffering from serious injuries and hitting a brick wall when they go up against insurance companies. Whether it is a personal injury case, a malpractice suit, or a workers’ comp claim; these people deserve proper representation.”Legal Nurse Consultants and RNs from Weber Legal Nurse Consulting have attended more than 7,000 defense medical exams across the country, including in Nevada. They are the attorneys’ eyes and ears in patient exams. Aninye says, “The relationship between Legal Nurse Consultants and personal injury attorneys is like a good marriage.” Aninye adds, “Millions of injured people rely on personal injury attorneys and Legal Nurse Consultants.”Attendees and media will find Aninye at Booth #135 where she can answer questions about the role of the LNC, the working relationship between LNCs and attorneys, and patient advocacy. Aninye has some interesting stories to share about her life as an RN/LNC, running a nationwide LNC firm, and her early life in Germany and Nigeria. She has experienced the national healthcare system of Germany firsthand and she can address the healthcare drought in Nigeria, a country of more than 237 million people who have no health insurance and must pay for medical care in cash.About Silvia AninyeSilvia Aninye is the founder and CEO of Weber Legal Nurse Consulting. She is a Certified Legal Nurse Consultant and a Registered Nurse with more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare field. Aninye is also a certified mediator in California and a FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) Arbitrator.Aninye was born in Germany and raised in Nigeria. She moved to the United States and pursued a career in nursing. Aninye studied nursing at Mount St. Mary’s College in Los Angeles where she earned an associate degree. Aninye then passed her boards to become a Registered Nurse. She went on to earn a BSN (Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing) at the University of Phoenix. This year Aninye earned an MBA at the University of Phoenix.Aninye is fluent in English, German and Igbo.Aninye has written four books, Defense Medical Exams: A Guide for Attorneys in The Use of Nurses; Defense Medical Exams Made Easy: A Painless Guide for LNCs, which is co-authored by Patricia Iyer; and Legal Nurse Consulting Success: Build Your Business with Confidence, Strategy, and Results volume one and two, which is also co-authored by Patricia Iyer.Aninye is an invited speaker at medical and legal conferences across the country.About Weber Legal Nurse Consulting, IncWeber Legal Nurse Consulting was founded in 2014 by RN Silvia Aninye. The firm has grown to over 100 LNCs and RN/DME observers nationwide who attend and report on Defense Medical Exams for plaintiff attorneys who represent clients in malpractice, personal injury and workers’ compensation lawsuits.The nurses serve as patient advocates during the DMEs. They make sure doctors follow strict state laws for what is and what is not permitted during these types of exams. Since it was founded Weber Legal Nurse Consulting nurses have attended more than 7,000 Defense Medical Exams.The Legal Nurse Consultants and RNs are also available to serve as Medical Nurse Expert Witnesses in court.

LNCs advocate for patients

