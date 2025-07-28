Weber Legal Nurse Consulting CEO Co-authors New Book, Legal Nurse Consulting Success

Silvia Aninye, CEO Weber Legal Nurse Consulting New book for LNCs—Legal Nurse Consulting Success

With decades of experience in nursing and legal nurse consulting, authors release book to help LNCs find success.

We both have been Legal Nurse Consultants for many years and it is rewarding to share what we have learned along the way.” — Silvia Ainye

PALMDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RN and Legal Nurse Consultant Silvia Aninye and LNC Patricia Iyer have just released their two-volume book, “Legal Nurse Consulting Success: Build Your Business with Confidence, Strategy and Results” which is a guide for LNCs just getting started in the profession and those with years of experience. In volume one, readers will discover if legal nurse consulting is the right fit for them. They will also learn about branding and how to distinguish themselves from competitors. In volume two, experienced LNCs are given practical steps to help them expand their businesses to achieve even greater success in the field.Aninye says, “I’m thrilled to team up with Pat Iyer again to provide help for the LNC community. We both have been Legal Nurse Consultants for many years and it is rewarding to share what we have learned along the way.”Plaintiff attorneys hire LNCs to observe Defense Medical Exams (DMEs) to be advocates for patients who are involved in workers’ comp cases, malpractice claims and personal injury claims. LNCs also do medical case reviews and serve as expert witnesses in court.Another topic the book explores is how to build rapport with attorneys and others involved in the process. As the CEO of Weber Legal Nurse Consulting, Aninye knows firsthand the importance of having good rapport with attorneys. She says it’s the best way to build and maintain a strong client list.Aninye says, “It’s crucial that attorneys trust the LNC to be their eyes and ears during DMEs and to make sure doctors are following state laws during the medical exams. It’s equally important that the Legal Nurse Consultant knows how to write a factual report following each DME and that she can explain the findings in layman’s terms to the attorney.”The two-volume book is available on Amazon.About Silvia AninyeSilvia Aninye is the founder and CEO of Weber Legal Nurse Consulting. She is a Certified Legal Nurse Consultant and a Registered Nurse with more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare field. Aninye is also a certified mediator in California and a FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) Arbitrator.Aninye was born in Germany and raised in Nigeria. She moved to the United States and pursued a career in nursing. Aninye studied nursing at Mount St. Mary’s College in Los Angeles where she earned an associate degree. Aninye then passed her boards to become a Registered Nurse. She went on to earn a BSN (Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing) at the University of Phoenix. This year Aninye earned an MBA at the University of Phoenix.Aninye is fluent in English, German and Igbo.Aninye has written four books, Defense Medical Exams: A Guide for Attorneys in The Use of Nurses; Defense Medical Exams Made Easy: A Painless Guide for LNCs, which is co-authored by Patricia Iyer; and Legal Nurse Consulting Success: Build Your Business with Confidence, Strategy, and Results volume one and two, which is also co-authored by Patricia Iyer.Aninye is an invited speaker at medical and legal conferences across the country.Weber Legal Nurse Consulting was founded in 2014 by RN Silvia Aninye. The firm has grown to over 75 LNCs and RN/DME observers nationwide who attend and report on Defense Medical Exams for plaintiff attorneys who represent clients in malpractice, personal injury and workers’ compensation lawsuits.The nurses serve as patient advocates during the DMEs. They make sure doctors follow strict state laws for what is and what is not permitted during these type of exams. Since it was founded Weber Legal Nurse Consulting nurses have attended more than 7,000Defense Medical Exams.The Legal Nurse Consultants and RNs are also available to serve as Medical Nurse Expert Witnesses in court.

RN and Author Silva Aninye talks about her new book to help LNCs find success.

