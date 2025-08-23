Former POW inspires Veterans

In the lobby of the VA Outpatient Clinic in Conroe, Texas, Navy Veteran Mike Penn often speaks with fellow Veterans, reminiscing about their military experiences and sharing war stories. As a Navy fighter pilot who served in Vietnam over 50 years ago, Penn has a remarkable story to tell.

On Aug. 6, 1972, during his 85th combat mission off the USS Midway, Penn was shot down and captured by enemy forces. He endured eight long months of brutal captivity in Hanoi, facing solitary confinement, beatings and starvation. He lost 60 pounds and struggled to recover from the injuries sustained in his plane crash. Defying the odds, he survived and returned home, opting to serve his country in the military for a few more years before embarking on a successful career as an airline pilot.

However, his journey was not without challenges. Like many Veterans, Penn faced the invisible scars of war, battling PTSD and alcoholism. “I thought I could handle everything on my own,” he admitted. “But I learned that we all have triggers we don’t recognize.”

Penn credits his recovery and career success to determination and the support he received along the way, and he encourages other Veterans to be open to seeking help. A VA patient since 1985, he acknowledges the role VA played in discovering a life-threatening cancer during a routine scan. “The Houston VA saved my life,” Penn said. “I will be forever grateful to them for their role in helping me beat cancer a few years back.”

Today, Penn is not just a survivor; he is an inspiration to others. As a motivational speaker, he shares his story, urging Veterans to seek help when they need it. “Drop the Superman complex,” he shared. “Let your guard down and accept help. It’s okay not to be okay.”

During his time in captivity, Penn and the other POWs relied on one another for strength and support. “Once I got out of a couple of months of solitary confinement and was able to interact with my fellow servicemen, I knew I would be okay,” he recalled. “To this day, I find that no one understands what it’s like to be in combat like another Veteran who has been there.”

Penn retired as an airline pilot just a few years ago and now enjoys spending time with his family, delivering motivational speeches and writing a book about his experiences. His positive attitude is infectious. Even after being shot down, captured, beaten and imprisoned in Vietnam, he still considers it an honor to serve. He routinely encourages his fellow Veterans to believe in themselves and maintain their focus.

“My message to Veterans is to never give up and try to always maintain a positive attitude,” he said. “You will be surprised at what you can achieve and overcome.”