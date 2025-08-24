Veteran finds housing and hope

Case manager Carmen Cooper, a dedicated Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System social worker with the Housing and Urban Development-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) program, spends her days tirelessly helping homeless Veterans secure stable housing in Dothan, Alabama.

One of those Veterans is Jasmine Johnson, who was living out of a hotel with her two daughters and selling her plasma to make ends meet. Cooper connected Johnson with resources and the gift of a pre-owned car. In less than a month, the Johnson family moved out of the hotel and into stable housing.

“I was pregnant and homeless,” Johnson said. “I saw a post on Facebook about the HUD-VASH program and called the toll-free number. Less than two weeks later I received a call and completed an application over the phone. I met Ms. Carmen, my social worker, and the rest is history.”

“If I need anything, I just ask Ms. Carmen,” Johnson shared. “She is my wrap-around service. She assisted me with getting a better, safer place to live. She also provides resources for employment.”

“Social work is my ‘gift from God,’” said Cooper, who comes from a military family. “It comes naturally to me because I’m doing His will. Honestly, the Veterans in the homeless program should be recognized for their unimaginable willingness to become self-sufficient. We assist with guidance and resources, but it’s the Veterans’ dedication and determination to become progressive citizens that should be the focus.”

Today, Johnson and her daughters are thriving.

To other Veterans, Johnson recommended, “Please call and be honest about your situation. You will receive a call back, and the VA staff will help you. I appreciate VA and the resources they’ve provided.”