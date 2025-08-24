I-15 MM 155 Fatal (Meadow, Utah)

A silver Honda Pilot was traveling North on I-15 near mile post 155 when the driver allowed the car to drift from the roadway. The driver overcorrected and the car began to roll over several times, coming to a rest on its roof. The driver and lone occupant of the car, a 74-year-old male was fatally injured in the crash. There is the possibility of medical issues being a factor.

