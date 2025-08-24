Shoulder Resurfacing Project Scheduled to Begin North of Hot Springs

For Immediate Release:

Monday, Aug. 25, 2025

Contact:

Jay Noem, Project Manager, 605-673-4948

CUSTER, S.D. – On Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025, a shoulder resurfacing project is scheduled to begin on U.S. Highway 385 north of Hot Springs. Motorists should expect delays during the shoulder resurfacing project. Flaggers and a pilot car will be used to guide travelers through the work zone.

This project on Highway 385, located between Hot Springs and Wind Cave, is expected be complete within three weeks.

Western Construction, Inc. of Rapid City, SD is the prime contractor on this $2 Million project. The overall project completion date is September 2025.

