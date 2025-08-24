Submit Release
Shoulder Resurfacing Project Scheduled to Begin North of Hot Springs

For Immediate Release:
Monday, Aug. 25, 2025

Contact:
Jay Noem, Project Manager, 605-673-4948

CUSTER, S.D. – On Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025, a shoulder resurfacing project is scheduled to begin on U.S. Highway 385 north of Hot Springs. Motorists should expect delays during the shoulder resurfacing project. Flaggers and a pilot car will be used to guide travelers through the work zone.

This project on Highway 385, located between Hot Springs and Wind Cave, is expected be complete within three weeks.  

Western Construction, Inc. of Rapid City, SD is the prime contractor on this $2 Million project. The overall project completion date is September 2025.

About SDDOT:
The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

