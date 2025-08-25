New Podcast 'True Crime Cases You Haven’t Heard' Brings Documentary-Level Depth to Untold Stories of Crime and Justice

True stories of fraud, murder, and betrayal told only from the official record — no speculation, just the truth.

Listeners deserve more than headlines. We give them the documents, the testimony, and the truth.” — Steve Rhode, Host

WAKE FOREST, NC, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- True Crime Cases You Haven’t Heard, a groundbreaking documentary-style podcast, is shining a light on lesser-known criminal cases with the same rigor and care as a feature-length investigation. Each episode runs 30–40 minutes, weaving together court transcripts, filings, and sworn testimony into an immersive narrative that honors victims, clarifies events, and challenges common myths ￼.Unlike many true crime shows that rely on speculation or sensationalism, True Crime Cases You Haven’t Heard is built entirely on verifiable public records. The result is an authoritative, victim-centered storytelling experience designed for criminal justice professionals, investigative journalists, and true crime enthusiasts seeking accuracy over hype ￼.“Every case we cover is told with full respect for victims and transparency about sources,” said host Steve Rhode. “Our goal is not just to revisit crime, but to understand what the public record truly shows — and what lessons we can take away.”Recent episodes include:The Savior Who Wasn’t: How This Predator Hid in Plain Sight — uncovering decades of abuse at a missionary-run orphanage and the institutional failures that enabled it.The Lobster Trap Murder – Death on the Water — revisiting a coastal killing to reveal what courtroom testimony showed about greed, betrayal, and survival.Betrayal of Justice — investigating a county prosecutor accused of exploiting his position to solicit explicit images from women, raising questions about power, corruption, and accountability.Coming Soon: How the Dying Got Scammed — exposing a multi-million-dollar hospice fraud scheme that robbed patients of care and manipulated Medicare for profit.The podcast features two types of episodes:Under-known cases — Hidden stories of fraud, murder, and institutional betrayal that shaped communities but never made national headlines.Tent-Pole ‘Record vs. Myth’ episodes — Revisiting high-profile cases by stripping away media spin and focusing exclusively on what the court record actually reveals ￼.The timing of the series aligns with a surge in U.S. demand for authentic true crime storytelling. Research shows 84% of Americans consume some form of true crime media, with unsolved cases, fraud schemes, and cult-related crimes among the most compelling to audiences ￼.True Crime Cases You Haven’t Heard is now available on Apple Podcasts Spotify , Amazon Music, and YouTube. Full source documents for every episode are published at TrueCrimeUnheard.com , allowing listeners to read the official record for themselves.About True Crime Cases You Haven’t HeardTrue Crime Cases You Haven’t Heard uncovers and documents overlooked criminal cases with documentary precision and empathy. Every narrative is built from official records, offering a new standard in accuracy and respect in true crime podcasting.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.