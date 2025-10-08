New Documentary Podcast Brings Overlooked True Crime Cases to Light With Verified Court Records

True Crime Cases You Haven't Heard Launches With Focus on Lesser-Known Cases, Documentary Standards, and Educational Value for All

There's an audience that wants substance: verified facts, overlooked cases, and storytelling that honors victims instead of exploiting them. That's who we serve.” — True Crime Podcast Host Steve Rhode

WAKE FOREST, NC, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new true crime podcast is challenging industry norms by focusing exclusively on overlooked cases, verified court documentation, and educational content for criminal justice professionals rather than sensationalized retellings of well-known crimes. True Crime Cases You Haven't Heard , hosted by investigative journalist and former emergency services professional Steve Rhode, premiered in August 2025 with a documentary approach that prioritizes victim dignity and factual accuracy over entertainment value.Unlike mainstream true crime podcasts that often cover highly publicized cases, Rhode's series examines lesser-known crimes with complex legal, institutional, and investigative dimensions. Each episode is built entirely from court transcripts, FBI affidavits, trial exhibits, and official records—with every claim attributed to verifiable sources."The true crime space is saturated with retellings of famous cases and speculation-driven content," Rhode said. "We're documenting cases that reveal how systems fail, how investigations succeed or falter, and what justice looks like when it's not making headlines. These stories deserve to be told with the same rigor we'd expect from documentary journalism."Rhode brings 30 years of investigative journalism experience covering financial crime and institutional corruption, combined with an operational background as a police dispatcher, surveillance photographer for law enforcement, and Chief Pilot for public safety search and rescue operations. This combination of investigative expertise and firsthand emergency services experience informs the podcast's analytical approach to case examination.The podcast employs balanced storytelling with documentary accuracy. Episodes range from 40 to 95 minutes, depending on case complexity, with some cases warranting multi-part series treatment.For educational context, the podcast features Dr. Patricia Wells, a fictional criminologist whose insights are based on established research—a creative choice Rhode transparently discloses in every episode. It's a way to provide insight without resorting to boring lectures."We're not trying to create the next viral true crime sensation," Rhode explained. "We're building a case archive that serves professionals and people who need and want to understand how these crimes escalate, how evidence chains work, and what warning signs were missed. If that also resonates with listeners who want substance over sensationalism, that's the audience we're serving."Free Email Subscription Offers Early Access and Case UpdatesSubscribers to the podcast's free email list receive three emails per week designed to expand on episode content and provide ongoing case developments. Wednesday emails deliver new episode notifications with early access links before public release, while Tuesday and Saturday emails provide current case updates with new information on serial killers and cold cases—including sentencing updates, appeals, and related developments.The email subscription also includes behind-the-scenes research notes, downloadable case file compilations containing court documents and media reports, and educational deep dives into investigation techniques and legal processes. More than 5,000 subscribers currently receive the weekly emails, which maintain a strict no-spam policy with one-click unsubscribe options."We're treating the email list like an extension of the documentary process," Rhode said. "Subscribers get early access to episodes, plus the research that didn't fit into the audio format."Episodes are accompanied by comprehensive case file downloads available at TrueCrimeUnheard.com , where visitors can also subscribe to the email list.The series is currently in its first season, with new episodes releasing weekly on major podcast platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, Amazon Music, and Pandora.About True Crime Cases You Haven't HeardTrue Crime Cases You Haven't Heard is a documentary-style podcast examining overlooked criminal cases through verified court records and investigative analysis. Hosted by Steve Rhode, a 30-year investigative journalist with an emergency services background, the podcast serves criminal justice professionals, emergency personnel, and audiences seeking educational true crime content. All case facts are sourced from court documents, trial transcripts, and official records. New episodes release weekly.

Legal Disclaimer:

