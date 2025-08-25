2025 CHERY GLOBAL AUTO DESIGN COMPETITION Top 15 Contestants

SHANGHAI, CHINA, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the global automotive industry accelerates towards smart, sustainable, and connected mobility, Chery is once again at the forefront of innovation, announcing the launch of the 2025 Chery Global Auto Design Competition. This competition is not only a challenge for design but also a profound exploration of the future of mobility. With the theme of "Holistic Symbiosis - TAO," Chery invites young designers from around the world to rethink the multidimensional relationship between people, vehicles, nature, and society, aiming to present a new model of future mobility through the perfect fusion of intelligence and ecology."Holistic Symbiosis" represents a new approach to the relationship between humans, vehicles, nature, and society. In this vision, cars are no longer mere mechanical tools but become intelligent lifeforms, partners in an interconnected world. Rooted in the core of Eastern philosophy, "Tao" serves as both a methodology and a value guide, offering a new perspective that integrates the wisdom of "Heaven and Humanity" with cutting-edge technology and humanistic care.Competition Theme: Holistic Symbiosis · TAO"Holistic Symbiosis" represents a reimagining of the relationship between people, vehicles, nature, and society. In this new framework, the car is no longer just a mechanical entity but becomes an intelligent lifeform and a partner in a symbiotic world. "Tao" represents the philosophy that guides the design back to "human-centered" principles, blending Eastern wisdom with technological innovation and humanistic care.EligibilityThe competition is open to full-time students worldwide (undergraduate, master's, or PhD), with no restrictions on major or year. Participants must register individually. To secure your chosen brand brief, submit the registration form and send it to the organizing committee as soon as possible. Briefs will be unavailable once the download limit is reached.Submission RequirementsParticipants must submit two A3 horizontal boards at 300 dpi, covering interior, exterior, and CMF designs.Deadline: July 13, 2025, 11:59 PM (China Standard Time, UTC+8)Submissions must include: the registration form and two A3 horizontal boards (A and B). All files should be compressed into a ZIP folder and sent to the official email: CDC@mychery.comNaming format for the ZIP file and boards: School + Major + Name + Project TitleFile size should not exceed 10MB (if larger, please split into multiple files).Awards- First Prize (1 winner): CNY 50,000 + Trophy & Certificate + Scale Model Presentation + Internship at Chery Design Center- Second Prize (3 winners): CNY 30,000 + Trophy & Certificate + Scale Model Presentation + Internship at Chery Design Center- Third Prize (5 winners): CNY 20,000 + Trophy & Certificate + Scale Model Presentation + Internship at Chery Design Center- Excellence Award (6 winners): CNY 10,000 + Trophy & Certificate + Scale Model Presentation + Internship at Chery Design CenterAdditional InformationThe top 100 and top 50 participants will receive award certificates.The 15 finalists will receive a trophy, certificate, cash prize, scale model fabrication of their design, and an internship opportunity at Chery Design Center.Outstanding participants may be recommended for priority recruitment after graduation.The top 3 finalists will be offered direct employment upon graduation without the need for an interview.We are excited to announce the 15 finalists of the 2025 Chery Global Auto Design Competition! These participants have demonstrated outstanding creativity and innovative design concepts, emerging from top institutions around the world to move on to the next stage of the competition.Here are the selected finalists (in no particular order):- Tsinghua University: Wang Tianqi- Tongji University: Hu Zhanpeng- Luxun Academy of Fine Arts: Yang Pan- Beijing City University: Sun Chen- Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics: Xu Hui- Tianjin Academy of Fine Arts: Li Junji- Shandong University of Art & Design: Zhang Deri- Yanbian University: Lin Linbo- Korea Central University: Sung Jun Park- Korea National University of Arts: Shi Mingjun- Coventry University: Lucas Angelo- Universidade São Judas Tadeu: Amirabbas- University of Tehran: Amir Khedrizadeh- Istituto Europeo di Design: Meng ZihanThese finalists will continue to compete in the next phases, showcasing their unique design concepts and innovative solutions. Stay tuned for more exciting updates!Website： https://www.instagram.com/opsh_design?igsh=Zmphd3QwbXJjNmpz

